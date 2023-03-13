New appointment with East Market, the Milanese vintage event dedicated to individuals and professionals, where everyone can buy, sell and exchange. 300 selected exhibitors from all over Italy return with thousands of unusual and extravagant objects, and only for this month, in addition to the usual selection of clothes, objects and much more, space for a special area dedicated to vintage football.

Among the articles usually available at the event, the Le 7 Sorelle portal will occupy an exhibition space where it will be possible to dive into the history of football. Game shirts, tracksuits, technical clothing and accessories of the Italian and foreign top clubs from the 80s to the present day will be on display.

Among the most sought-after vintage clothing items with the most refined craftsmanship, there will also be dozens of iconic jerseys of great players of the past, pennants, flags and precious memorabilia that convey the strong emotions associated with the most popular sport. Together with the rarest vinyl records and colorful furnishing accessories, a journey through the memorabilia for sale and those from the 7 Sisters private collection that retraces the pages of history written by the teams most loved by fans.

In the vintage football area there will also be other exhibitors such as Alessandro Trucci who will bring a selection of vintage albums and stickers from 1960 to 2000, or Antonella Torriglia with her collection of famous original Subbuteo board games, but also Marco Luraschi with her selection of original tickets of the most exciting matches in history. Not only. Original arcade video games are available free to the public with dozens of games such as Tehkan World Cup, FIFA International Soccer or Sensible Soccer, but also many table football tables where you can have fun with friends.

As always, in the over 6000 square meters of the former aeronautical factory in the Mecenate area, you can also find collectibles, accessories, furniture, modern, second-hand, fleas, design, shoes and bags, books, comics, posters, magazines and prints, electronics , militaria, games and video games, recycling and reuse, various oddities, dishes, porcelain, utensils and much more.

Shopping with an eye to the environment. East Market has always valued the culture and awareness of recycling, combining the aesthetic beauty of the products and their long-lasting functionality, without therefore contributing to the mass industrial overproduction which inevitably generates waste and pollution. Fashion, do-it-yourself, the recycling market that wink at the new trends in fashion and music, informing and sensitizing the public on the ecological aspects of the vintage world.

The food & beverage areas accompany the market. East Market Diner, where the cafeteria and bakery with sweet and savory baked goods are located, two bars that are always open for the entire duration of the event and the food area. In the latter, numerous trucks are available to the public with an ever-changing offer of international cuisine and street food, without forgetting the Italian tradition and also many proposals for vegans, coeliacs and kids. East Market adopts the #plasicfree policy, i.e. an ecological policy that completely bans all plastic in food and beverages. For food and drinks, in fact, only eco-friendly and recyclable materials are available. The event is completed by DJ sets with the best of current and past musical selections.