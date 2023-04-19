Violence against referees, risk of penalties for clubs: the decisions of the FIGC

Charles Pacificielected President of The Hague last Sunday, he had anticipated it to Sky Sport24 immediately after his appointment: “We will increase the penalties for all acts of violence against referees”. Announcement confirmed by the Football Federation with a press release at the end of the Federal Council. He had been working on it for some time Gabriel Gravina with the whole arbitration world and now we have reached the first decisions. “We have doubled all the statutory sanctions, inserting a novelty: in the event that managers are involved in assaulting referees, the club will be penalized, at least two points. No more violence against the referees”. These are the words of Gravina himself after the approval of the legislation which provides for the doubling of the penalties for those who commit similar behaviour, equating spitting with violent conduct and providing for the minimum sanction of two years of disqualification/inhibition (previously foreseen in one year), while for violent conducts that cause personal injury ascertained by medical report the statutory minimum goes from two years to four years. Within the Federal Council it was set up a permanent table on violence against referees entrusting the coordination role to Duccio Baglioni.