“#AlwaysNovember25th” to fight violence against women every day of the year. This is the initiative of Source, the main Italian private energy operator, who invites us not to “turn our heads”. Never. And it makes it through ten podcasts that tell the stories of those who have witnessed cases of violence, a e-book who collects them and one theathral show which will be staged in Milan on the evening of November 24, on the eve of the International Day for the elimination of gender-based violence. The process to keep attention on the phenomenon began in 2018 and this year’s novelty concerns the point of view: will be to people close to those who have suffered, witnesses of stories of mistreatment of family members, friends, colleagues. The project includes stories which speak of physical, economic, psychological violence, of that experienced even as children, which emerges through the voices of teachers, educators, parents, colleagues and friends. Protagonists are ordinary people and well-known names such as Cathy LaTowerlawyer specializing in anti-discrimination law, Raissa & Momocontent creators with thousands of followers, the former volleyball player Maurizio Cacciatori ed Enrica Scielzothe first Italian transsexual fashion blogger.

“Gender-based violence is close to us and can concern events that are very different from what we would normally imagine. We have to break a stereotype: to think that it only belongs to some social contexts, that it concerns only people with low education or ‘fragile’ women. We want to invite you to denounce and help those who experience situations of violence. We all have to do something“, the words of Angelica Orlando, vice president of Sorgenia. Both for those who can’t find the strength to ask for help and for those who report. In the first quarter of 2022, the number of valid calls to anti-violence number 1522 was of 7.814. Women reported having lived more types of violence in 68.9% of cases (in particular 2 in 21.7% and 3 or more forms of violence in 47.2% of cases; a slight increase compared to the previous quarter). The data relating to the first quarter of 2022 confirm what was found in the previous quarters, namely that, when women contact 1522, they more frequently report violence physics as the main violence they suffer; however, that psychological it is the most frequent. Also in the first quarter of the year, over 61,4% of the victims say that the violence they have been going on for years, an increase compared to both the previous quarter (56.7%) and the respective quarter of 2021 (53.7%). “Another form of violence is that economic – highlights Cathy La Torre -. Not having your own current account but only that of your partner is a sign of total control”.

For #Sempre25novembre he tells the journey of some norms of our country, offers insights and legal advice. At the end of the e-book there is also a series of advice by La Grande Casa scs, to provide concrete tools that allow you to act and not turn your head in the face of situations of violence. The digital book can be downloaded from today: for each download Sorgenia will donate 1 euro to support the REAMA project of the Pangea Onlus Foundation, a support and support network made up of professionals, anti-violence centres, shelters, associations that work to combat violence. Together with the e-book it is also possible to download the link to follow the theatrical event in streaming “Don’t turn around! It’s time to act. Violence against women affects everyone” on stage on November 24th at 9 pm at the Odeon cinema in Milan (free admission, by reservation). From the theatrical performance Sorgenia will produce digital educational material distributed in schools throughout Italy, thanks to the collaboration with Parole O_Stili for activities of education and prevention addressed to students. For more information on #Sempre25novembre and to download the ebook: https://www.sorgenia.it/sempre25novembre2022.