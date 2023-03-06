Home Sports Violence, police in action and racism. Queuing fans has an end result. Organized lynching! sounds from the opposition
Seven people ended up in police handcuffs after violence at a Turkish third league football match. The anger of the home fans of Bursaspor was aimed at the visiting team Amedspor (2:1) from the predominantly Kursk city of Diyarbakir. Footballers faced open violence during, before and after Sunday’s game. The riot police dealt with the situation on the spot, and the Turkish authorities are already dealing with the scandal. The pro-Kurdish HDP party called on local officials to resign.

