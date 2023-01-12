Home Sports Violent supporters, the meeting at the Interior Ministry: the minister calls for “maximum severity”
Violent supporters, the meeting at the Interior Ministry: the minister calls for "maximum severity"

Violent supporters, the meeting at the Interior Ministry: the minister calls for "maximum severity"

“The Viminale is evaluating the adoption of even more stringent prevention measures than the current ones and proceeding with the investigations into the events that occurred”. These are the words of the president of the Serie A League, Lorenzo Casini, president of Serie A, at the end of the meeting in the Interior Ministry with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, a meeting at the Interior Ministry with the leaders of the world of football to implement countermeasures in following last Sunday’s clashes on the A1 between Neapolitan and Roma supporters. In addition to Piantedosi and Casini, the Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini, the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, and the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, were present.

In the last 4 years, the data on accidents related to sporting events “are positive, no serious events have occurred in the stadiums” but, in the light of what happened last Sunday, Minister Piantedosi has recommended the “maximum severity” in the sanctions in the preventive phase against violent fans.

However, yesterday’s was only a first meeting, others will follow and the comparison with the sporting world will be constant. At present, Piantedosi explained, no new rules are being thought of. On the other hand, the top management of football highlighted the need to use the most advanced technologies, including facial recognition, in order to quickly identify those responsible for the clashes. For the restrictive measures against fans – up to the travel ban – the decisions will always be taken by the National Observatory on sporting events which meets weekly.

As for yesterday’s failure to validate the deferred arrests of some supporters in flagrante delicto, in the Viminale’s assessments, any responsibility for the violence can be ascertained even without the arrest before the trial. For several of the identified fans, the Daspo will still start.

