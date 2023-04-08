The Haitian team has defeated an MLS franchise and many other hardships.

The Violette Athletic Club is based in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, but its history in recent weeks is very American. It is because it fits within a long tradition of upsetof a mythology of the underdogs which is the basis of US sports folklore, and also because it is indicative of what the United States is as a world power, in the sense that it tells of the US government’s foreign policy choices exactly as it did, again in this month of March, the match of the World Baseball Classic played between the US and Cuban national teams in Miami.

However, it is impossible to understand the history of the Haitian team without doing a bit of order, so let’s recap: Violette defeated Austin FC 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, winning a challenge against the Mexicans of Leon. The event is noteworthy for a number of reasons. The first, obviously, is that MLS is a richer and more attractive league than the Haitian one. Likewise, Austin, despite having played its first game in 2021, is a richer and more attractive team than the Violette. If already with these premises the victory of Violette appears surprising, it is even more so considering all the other details that surrounded the match.

Among the many obstacles that the Haitian team had to overcome was that of the stadium, since Violette couldn’t use hers. Actually said this is a bit euphemistic, because to be precise Violette had to play the first leg “home” match, won 3-0, at the Cibao FC stadium, home of the team of the same name from Santiago de los Caballeros, in Dominican Republic.

The reason for this trip must be sought in the grave political situation which has been involving Haiti since 2021, the year of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise – supported by the United States of America even while under his leadership eroded democratic institutions in Haiti – is that he has seen the country slip into a maelstrom of violence, cholera epidemics and famineleaving him with no more elected officials in office, after the mandates of the last ten senators expired last January.

I want to know everything there is to know about this giant tree behind Violette’s goal at the Estadio Cibao in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/ttMwBEhn1Z — Joseph Lowery (@joeclowery) March 7, 2023

On the Santiago field, Violette was able to take advantage of the heavily remodeled formation fielded by the coach from Austin, Josh Wolff, who did not bring away Sebastian Driussi, his best player, and attempted extreme experiments such as that of Nick Lima, usually right back, used as a central defender. Violette controlled the game in terms of playfinding all the most dangerous opportunities and creating a whole series of problems in Austin that Wolff did not want, or was unable to adequately counteract.

The Texans, in particular, have suffered greatly from the impact of left wing Roberto Louima and his connection with the Miche-Naider Chery tip, which almost recalled the one on the parquet of John Stockton and Karl Malone in the Utah Jazz a few years ago. In fact, all three of Violette’s goals were born from the axis between the two, with a brace from Chery always on a cross from the left wing and then with a sensational own goal by Austin’s Egyptian defender Amro Tarek, also born later to a ball played by Louima and headed by Chery.

However, Violette’s victory was not only surprising for the place where the match was held, but also for the conditions in which the Haitian club faced it. Before the first leg against Austin, the last official match played by the Haitian club was on May 23, 2022when manager Rony Attimy’s men had batted on penalties precisely the Dominicans of Cibao FC – the team whose stadium became, for one day, the home of Violette – in the final of the Caribbean Championship, thus obtaining qualification for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Given that the final had ended 0-0, the first of the two goals by Miche-Naider Chery broke a fast in competitive matches that had lasted since May 19, when, in the semi-final, Violette eliminated Jamaica’s Waterhouse by 3 -1. Since that month of May, therefore, the Haitian team has found itself without games to play. Only training sessions, constant and imperative, as if everything were going well, as if there were a game to play at the weekend, but with the ever-present risk of having to suspend the session due to violence that broke out around the training ground.

“I always prayed for my teammates that we would be able to go home after training”, ha detto a The Athletic 18-year-old Shad San Millan, looking back on the team’s last difficult months. In fact, football in Haiti stopped with the outbreak of violence, in the middle of the Serie de Cloture, the Clausura tournament of the Ligue Haitienne, the top national championship. The last trophy awarded, in January 2021, was the Serie d’Ouverture, won by Violettereturned, under the guidance of coach Attimy, to win the top national division for the first time since 1999, when the format was still with the Italian round.

A retrospective should be written about that championship, which is the reason why Violette played the Caribbean Championship and, therefore, the CONCACAF Champions League. Violette had in fact finished the regular season of the Serie d’Ouverture in sixth place, the last good one for qualifying for the playoffs, managing to enter only thanks to a better goal difference than Cavaly. Starting from the quarterfinals and with the lowest seed, the team from Port-au-Prince first eliminated Triomphe Liancourt, then Baltimore and, in the final, defeated 5-1 (2-1 first leg, 3-0 second leg ) Arcahaie, who had finished the regular season in first place and were the defending champions.

Violette AC’s epic celebration after winning the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in a penalty shootout last night 🏆 🎉 Congratulations to the 2022 #FCCCC Champions! pic.twitter.com/SWI0lWOBDb — Concacaf (@Concacaf) May 23, 2022

The victory of the Ligue Haitienne therefore showed the strength of a team that seems to appreciate and indeed give its best in the role of underdog. But however comfortable one may be in playing Davide, perhaps not even Violette could consider themselves ready to face, in the return of the Champions League against Austin, a challenge such as to make their three-goal lead appear as a margin narrow.

In fact, when he took the field at Q2 Stadium, home of the Texans, for the return match, Rony Attimy found himself only able to count on fourteen players. Among them no reserve goalkeeper and, among the owners, Maudwindo Germain, right winger of the Motown FCamateur team from Morristown, New Jersey – Motown players in the roster should have been two, but by right-back Mardoché Samuel Pompee, there is no record of the meeting in any report.

The reason for this decimation has to do with US government policies which, after contributing to instability in the Caribbean country for decadescontinued to make it virtually impossible for Haitian citizens to be granted a visa to enter the country. Indeed, the process of obtaining a visa is laborious and often unsuccessful. The Violette started the procedures to be able to enter the United States last Novemberwhen the draw pitted Austin FC against them, and it went on in an often frustrating way for months, so much so that in January sources close to the club Haitians reported that many players had been denied visas and that the team was unlikely to be able to participate in the competition.

The case of Violette, unfortunately, was not unique. In fact, during last year’s Champions League, the New England Revolution had obtained direct access to the quarterfinals when the Haitian team of the Cavaly was forced to to forfeit precisely because their players lacked permission to enter the United States.

In the end, however, Violette managed to gather enough players to be able to participate in the return match. Among them were missing a substantial number of starters, including goalkeeper Sanon and left fielder Louima, who had wrought such havoc in the Austin defense in the first leg. However, Captain Steeven Saba, a US citizen, managed to leave and, again using a US passport, Shad San Millan, a native of Montreal, also left.

Faced with this emergency situation, the only possible plan for Violette was to lock themselves in the penalty area and try to resist, perhaps by punishing Austin on the counterattack. At the end of the fight, the stat table showed Austin thirty-five shots against six – of which two from the midfield circle and zero in the mirror of the goal – of the Violette; ten corners to zero and nine saves by backup goalkeeper Decius against zero by Brad Stuver but also, most importantly, a two-goal lead victory for Austin and, therefore, the passage of the turn for Violette.

By eliminating Austin, Violette made history not only for their club or for Haitian football, but also for football in the Caribbean. A Caribbean team hadn’t eliminated an MLS team in the CONCACAF Champions League since 2009 when, in the preliminary round, Trinidad and Tobago-based W Connection eliminated the New York Red Bulls. No matter how hard you try to avoid sensationalism, it is difficult not to use the term “feat” to describe the passage of the Violette’s turn. Although the faults of Austin and in particular of Josh Wolff in the approach to the competition are evident, the merits of the Haitian team cannot diminish. In fact, those facing Violette were not only disorganized opponents, but a whole series of obstacles much bigger than football and over which not only Violette, but also CONCACAF itself, never had any control.