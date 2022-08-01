(The article is transferred from Wild Fox Go)

From July 30th to 31st, the 4th President’s Cup Go Tournament in South Korea was grandly launched in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, with more than 1,200 people participating in the event. In the professional group, the veteran Cui Zhehan, who was born in 1983, “revived the viper”, won four consecutive victories in two days and won the championship. This is the first time he has tasted the championship after seven years. The Presidents Cup professional group champion and runner-up bonuses are 15 million and 7 million won (about 78,000 yuan, 36,000 yuan)

Cui Zhehan, who was holding the championship trophy upright, smiled happily.

The Presidents Cup is a national competition sponsored by the Korea Go Association, the Korea Chess Academy, and the Hwaseong Sports Association, and sponsored by the Hwaseong Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea National Sports Promotion Organization, and the Korea Sports Association. It is divided into professional groups, amateur individual groups, and amateur groups. The amateur group is further subdivided by age, gender and other limited conditions. There are as many as 34 groups. The champion of the amateur individual group goes directly to the World Amateur Go Championship.

The grand opening on July 30.

The mayor of Huacheng delivered the opening ceremony and vowed to make Huacheng a “Go Mecca Holy Land”.

Seo Hyo-seok, president of the Korea Go Association, and Shin Min-hyun, who was specially invited to attend the opening ceremony, presented a signed chessboard to Hwaseong City.

The establishment of the Presidents Cup benefited from the preference of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the game of Go, which was realized through the “Go Promotion Act” promoted by Cho Hun-hyun’s nine-dan tenure as a member of the National Assembly. In 2019, there was no occupation group when it was first created, and this group was added in 2020. The 4th professional group qualifier was held at the Korean Chess Academy from July 18 to 21. A total of 164 professional players signed up. The top players such as Shen Zhenzhen, Park Tinghuan, Bian Xiangyi, and Shen Minzhen were the same as the previous ones. Abandoned the game.

Without the existence of the professional group and the victory of veteran world champion Cui Zhehan (right), no matter how vigorous the Presidents Cup was, it would be difficult to appear on the news page. It is also difficult for professional Go to grow a towering top without a solid foundation.

Cui Zhehan, who has not achieved good results in the Go arena for a long time, even entered the Texas Hold’em world to make a living in 2019. At the end of 2021, Cui Zhehan, who went to the United States to participate in the Texas Hold’em game and was infected with the rumor of the new crown, returned to the battlefield. , and entered the round of 16. After moving to Huacheng, Cui Zhehan reappeared the true character of the “serpent” that resounded in the chess world, and defeated Xu Rongluo 3rd dan, Han Youzhen 4th dan, Jin Jiongyou 9th dan, Song Zhixun 7th dan four juniors one by one. Mai Xin Cup won the championship again after seven years after defeating Hong Xingzhi.

In the final photo, the stadium stands in the distance are bustling.

The final result was that Cui Zhehan won 225 black hands and 1 half to Song Zhixun.

After winning the championship, Cui Zhehan was very excited and said, “It’s been a long time since I won the championship. I’m so happy today. The friends of the Niudu Gang (referring to Yuan Shengqin and Park Yongxun) have been doing so well recently, which has stimulated my dull blade.” Said that his hearing impairment was a favorable factor in a noisy gym, and he was less disturbed than others, showing a considerable optimism. Song Zhixun was the runner-up again after the second session in 2020. The champions of the 2nd to 4th Presidents Cup professional group were Park Ha-min, Han Seung-ju and Cui Zhe-han in order.

Chess Boys Party.

Can’t help laughing.

Judging from the content of the players’ chess game, it is still entertainment.

Middle-aged and elderly amateur group.

Women’s amateur group.

Trophies are in the mountains.

Jin Mili 5th dan and Zhao Juanyou 2nd dan guide chess.

World Champion Shin Min-hyun autograph session.