Viral TikTok Shows Dire State of Bay Area Housing with Listing of Office Turned Into a Half-Million-Dollar Condo

A TikTok video showcasing a “live/work” conversion in San Rafael left viewers scratching their heads.

The video, posted by user zillowtastrophes, exposes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo priced at a staggering $520,000 that hardly lives up to its hefty price tag, as SFGATE reported. Adding insult to injury, the listing reveals that buyers will have the privilege of paying a steep $655 monthly in HOA dues.

The video takes viewers on a disheartening tour of the ill-fated transformation at 777 Grand Avenue #204. Once a nondescript office space, the so-called bedroom eerily resembles a sterile conference room. The lackluster conversion effort is evident, as the owners seemingly made minimal changes, merely adding a kitchen against one wall and a shower in the bathroom. The “bedroom’s” “ambiance” is amplified by the lingering presence of dreary, gray industrial carpet and stained commercial ceiling tiles.

The video, at the time of publishing, has over 65,000 likes.

Jessica More, the person behind zillowtastrophes, did not hold back in expressing her disdain, stating, “I’ve never seen it done so lazily as they did in this conversion in San Rafael… I think living here might be just as soul-crushing, if not more soul-crushing, than working here.”

Spanning a modest 1,000 square feet, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is listed as a “live/work” opportunity — a potentially tempting proposition in the notorious Bay Area housing market.

Jeanette Cling, the real estate agent representing the unit, defended the conversion, emphasizing the property’s zoning versatility in an email to SFGATE. She reportedly explained, “The building at 777 Grand, historically has been used exclusively as commercial space but it is zoned multi-use.”

While the listing highlights the unit’s “amazingly convenient location” in the vibrant downtown San Rafael area, the reality is a bit more disheartening. Prospective buyers will find themselves surrounded by a strip mall, with neighbors including Starbucks, United Market, and an array of other commercial establishments.

As More said, “I just find it more depressing that the seller/agents/landlords feel so confident in the lack of affordable housing that they didn’t bother changing the carpeting or making adequate changes to actually convert this to a living space.”

Image via Google Street View.

