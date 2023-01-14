Home Sports Virdis plays Lecce-Milan: ‘In love with Giroud. But the future belongs to Colombo’
Sports

Virdis plays Lecce-Milan: ‘In love with Giroud. But the future belongs to Colombo’

by admin
Virdis plays Lecce-Milan: ‘In love with Giroud. But the future belongs to Colombo’

The double ex: “I like Olivier too much, the boy on loan is a fast and powerful giant. He’s ready”

“No paint. How good they are paint. Impossible to forget those morsels of fried dough”. Pietro Paolo Virdis rewinds the tape of a career in front of a bottle of Sardinian bubbles… “I take many Sardinian wines, I alternate them”. His headquarters are in Milan in the restaurant that he manages with his wife Claudia, who is very skilled at cooking. You sit with whoever happens. Sharing. Virdis didn’t just use his head on the pitch to score goals, he also used it afterwards.

See also  Milan: Diaz is at the top, but De Ketelaere must be expected. What is the right "10"?

You may also like

USSR hymn during the election of the CGIL...

The NBA focuses on the Lone Ranger’s double...

Pordenone for the set and lengthen the pace:...

Men’s World Cup in Cortina: the interview with...

Dignity of the weak: the problem of children...

Volley Superlega: here is Hernandez, Cuban from Italy

Briscoe raises his voice: «Udine, only one goal...

“He was following his Ford Fiesta”

Milan-Inter, it’s Giroud against Lautaro: the World Cup...

Udinese asks Beto for answers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy