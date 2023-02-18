The commercial partnership signed by DAZN Italy e Virgin Activeleader in the fitness and wellness center sector, which will bring the best content dedicated to fitness to the live streaming and sports entertainment platform and offer various benefits for all active DAZN customers.

From today therefore, the new “Fitness” category will enter the “Sport” section of the DAZN app, available to all subscribers to the streaming service and dedicated to the first seasons of the Virgin Active Revolution Series, the original and exclusive workouts from the leader in the health and fitness center industry, including Booty Bea, Sculpt your Body, Let it Go, Body Shape: an innovative training format designed as a real TV series that allows you to train remotely in a smart way by accessing directly with your favorite device. There are different types of workouts, from functional training to targeted toning courses, up to yoga and pilates.

A new strategic collaboration, the one between DAZN Italia and Virgin Active, which is part of the busy program of activities of loyalty promoted by the world‘s leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming company dedicated to its subscribers, and which is now also expanding at an editorial level with the aim of making the experience of using content in the app ever richer.

Fitness in streaming, therefore, but not only. In fact, all active DAZN users who have given their consent to receive marketing communications will be able to access a three-month digital subscription to Virgin Active Revolution, the training platform with 2,500 classes already available on demand, exclusive content, series and podcasts. and receive one entry per month for three months, in one of the Virgin Active Clubs of the “Life” and “Premium” types present on the Italian territory.

To take advantage of the Virgin Active benefits, simply activate the voucher code which will be sent directly to the e-mail address with which you registered with DAZN through the landing page. Once done, it will be possible to start your “digital” training directly at home with the Virgin Active Revolution app or in Virgin Active clubs, for a unique and professional fitness experience.