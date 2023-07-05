Virgo Helmet: the new e-bike helmet that combines safety and comfort

E-bike riders may find interesting a new cycling helmet that offers an alternative to traditional bicycle helmets and full-face motorcycle helmets, guaranteeing superior protection. There Virgo Helmet crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter it has already exceeded its funding goal more than tenfold.

The Virgo helmet stands out for its design, featuring a polycarbonate shell lined with multiple layers of expanded polystyrene-based foam. This construction offers a rugged and heavy-duty level of protection. Furthermore, the Virgo helmet includes the advanced Mips system, an innovative feature found in many motorcycle helmets, which provides an additional level of safety for the rider.

One of the peculiarities of the Virgo helmet is its complete protection. Unlike traditional bicycle helmets that only cover the top of the head, the Virgo features a motorcycle-style chin guard and a rotating front visor, offering full face protection. It is available in three color options – white, black and sand – to suit different aesthetic preferences.

Furthermore, the front visor of the Virgo helmet is not only rotatable, but also interchangeable. The helmet also offers different shades and color options. The helmet shell is equipped with several ventilation openings, designed to ensure a comfortable internal temperature and reduce the accumulation of moisture. Despite its added features and sturdy construction, the Virgo helmet is incredibly light, weighing between 1.3 and 1.4 pounds. This represents around half the weight of the lightest full-face motorcycle helmets, ensuring comfort on long journeys without compromising safety.

The Virgo helmet also includes a detachable LED taillight, which attaches magnetically to the helmet. This feature improves visibility and increases rider safety in low light conditions. Additionally, the helmet features cut-outs above the ears to allow riders to better perceive their surroundings, which is crucial for safe riding in urban settings.

THE BEAM Virgo e-bike safety helmet represents a major step forward in safety technology for e-bike riders. Combining the protective features of a motorcycle helmet with the light and comfortable design of a bicycle helmet, it aims to offer the optimal safety solution for e-bike riders.

If the VIRGO campaign reaches the necessary funding goal and production goes smoothly, worldwide shipments are expected to begin around August 2023.

To find out all the options available, such as the objectives to be achieved, the extra benefits and the features of the safety helmet for e-bikes, visit the official page of the VIRGO crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

To learn more about the VIRGO e-bike safety helmet project, watch the promotional video below:

