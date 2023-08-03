Virtual ads as a chance for clear ice? So far, utopia in the Czech environment

It is a common practice in the NHL, but mostly used for targeting advertising to increase revenue from it. It is sold all over the world. “Thanks to virtual advertising, an unlimited number of products can be advertised on the wall or on the ice. For example, in the match between the Canadian Winnipeg and Florida, there are advertisements on the goalpost for local products, which you can’t even buy in America. And so it makes sense to adapt advertising to the Florida market,” explains marketing expert Tadeáš Drahorád.

Today’s technology can already handle such a thing. “But it’s still quite technically demanding and expensive. If the partners don’t cover it financially, it doesn’t make sense,” continues Drahorád, creative director and co-owner of the Go4gold agency. “However, I think that ads on ice will not be very functional over time. It is assumed that they could be replaced by virtual ads in the future,” he says .

However, how long this situation will take is in the stars. In the near future, however, Petr Nitsche, head of the hockey department of the BPA agency, which is the exclusive marketing partner of the hockey extraleague and has also been working with virtual advertising in hockey for a long time, does not see the use of these virtual advertisements in the near future.

“In order to replace the real ads in the stadium with virtual ones to a greater extent, an agreement is needed between the broadcasters, the marketing partner of the league and the clubs. In the Czech Republic it is a complicated process. “According to the current agreements, it is not possible to overlay an existing advertisement in the stadium with another advertisement in the television broadcast,” he adds. “In addition, the television broadcast would have to be a more global product for more effective use of virtual advertising. However, we are primarily targeting Czech fans,” explains Nitsche.

However, technological progress also brings other innovations. Škoda, for example, currently uses virtual advertising based on cooperation with BPA. While earlier her cars were actually standing in the corner of the stadiums, now she puts them into the transmission by keying and no longer faces the spectators in the arena.

And the largest Czech company did not stop there. For last year’s NHL Global Series match, Škoda prepared a spectacular car chase with a giant shark and a predator right on the ice of Prague’s O2 arena for telecast in augmented reality. “It was a big novelty, such an advertising format was only used for the second time in the NHL,” Drahorád recounts.

“It had a dramatically greater impact than the classic 30-second spot that runs over and over on TV. It offers a large number of possibilities for how brands can present themselves in an original way and convey a message. And to show advertising that is not annoying, but has added value,” explains the co-owner of the agency.

BPA would also like to focus on similar projects in the Czech environment. “Of course, it is very attractive for fans, but at the same time it is expensive and time-consuming to execute,” explains Nitsche.

There is also a problem in the extra league because the main cameras are at a different height and angle in each stadium. “And, for example, during the extra league playoffs, we also don’t know long in advance where the games will be played. Because it is always necessary to map the stadium and to sprout animation and technology for that,” says Nitsche. “But we will work with virtual graphics more and more,” he adds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

