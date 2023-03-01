This Thursday, the International Olympic Committee announced the holding of a new week of competition dedicated to video games, which will be held in Singapore in June, as it had done on the sidelines of the Tokyo Games two years earlier. Previously called “Olympic Virtual Series”, it will now be called “Olympic Esport Series”. Although it abandons the flagship titles of esports, such as League of Legends et Counter-Striketo prefer virtual sports simulations, requiring a more “traditional” physical effort but much less popular.