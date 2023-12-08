Home » Virtus, Banchi: “Yesterday Toko and Mickey without training due to flu, today they miraculously recovered”
Virtus, Banchi: “Yesterday Toko and Mickey without training due to flu, today they miraculously recovered”

Virtus, Banchi: "Yesterday Toko and Mickey without training due to flu, today they miraculously recovered"

Here are the words of coach Banchi after this evening’s victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv:

“A good victory, we were consistent for 40 minutes. Maccabi is a great team, we were in contact for 20 minutes, in which we even lost 10 balls, but we remained focused and didn’t lose our direction. We were very intelligent to change the flow of the game in the second half, but now it’s time to look to the next game.”

“We didn’t play a different match compared to the one we played 48 hours ago. In the first 20 minutes we didn’t quite do the same thing. They run the pitch very well and there aren’t many teams like that in Europe. Then we had the ability to find the resources to change the game.”

“Taking care of possessions is crucial in our basketball. If one reads the points conceded he cannot understand the defensive game we played. They are a team strongly oriented towards the offensive phase. We did a good job with balanced quintets and in the end it rewarded us. Toko Shengelia and Jordan Mickey didn’t even show up for training yesterday due to the flu, but today they miraculously managed to get them back on track and given the performance I would say excellent.”

