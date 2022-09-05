BINASCO

Everything is ready for Virtus Binasco’s debut in Excellence: the rossoblù, having filed their first matches in the Italian Cup with two defeats against Pavia and Vogherese, are ready to make their debut in the league. This afternoon at 3.30 pm the first opponent will be Gavirate, a formation from the province of Varese, which last year, as a newly promoted player, had saved themselves without having to go through the play outs. It will be played at the Lacchiarella stadium where Binasco will play their first home games. In Binasco in these hours the expectation is growing for the debut of the newly promoted formation of Mr. Imbriaco. “For our club, Excellence was a great milestone, achieved unexpectedly and now we are all looking forward to confronting this very difficult championship”, underlines the Virtus coach, who arrived in the summer after his experience in Promotion with the City of Vigevano. Binasco is gradually catching up on some of the absent players from this first part of the season, but this afternoon against Gavirate there will still be no Damo, Mantelli, Modini and Cesana. «We are slowly recovering the pieces, but also in this first championship match we will have some important absences: the four boys who are missing were the backbone of last season’s team and they are heavy absences – concludes Imbriaco -. In any case, I am confident because, seeing how this group is working, I am sure that whoever goes on the pitch will give their best fighting for every ball: this, in fact, must be our main characteristic ». Lacchiarella’s match between Binasco and Gavirate will be refereed by Ronchi from Monza, with assistants Stracquadaini from Seregno and Moscolari from Bergamo. –

alberto colli franzone