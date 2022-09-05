Home Sport Virtus Binasco hosts Gavirate but plays (for now) in Lacchiarella
SportSports

Virtus Binasco hosts Gavirate but plays (for now) in Lacchiarella

by admin
Virtus Binasco hosts Gavirate but plays (for now) in Lacchiarella

alberto colli franzone

04 September 2022

BINASCO

Everything is ready for Virtus Binasco’s debut in Excellence: the rossoblù, having filed their first matches in the Italian Cup with two defeats against Pavia and Vogherese, are ready to make their debut in the league. This afternoon at 3.30 pm the first opponent will be Gavirate, a formation from the province of Varese, which last year, as a newly promoted player, had saved themselves without having to go through the play outs. It will be played at the Lacchiarella stadium where Binasco will play their first home games. In Binasco in these hours the expectation is growing for the debut of the newly promoted formation of Mr. Imbriaco. “For our club, Excellence was a great milestone, achieved unexpectedly and now we are all looking forward to confronting this very difficult championship”, underlines the Virtus coach, who arrived in the summer after his experience in Promotion with the City of Vigevano. Binasco is gradually catching up on some of the absent players from this first part of the season, but this afternoon against Gavirate there will still be no Damo, Mantelli, Modini and Cesana. «We are slowly recovering the pieces, but also in this first championship match we will have some important absences: the four boys who are missing were the backbone of last season’s team and they are heavy absences – concludes Imbriaco -. In any case, I am confident because, seeing how this group is working, I am sure that whoever goes on the pitch will give their best fighting for every ball: this, in fact, must be our main characteristic ». Lacchiarella’s match between Binasco and Gavirate will be refereed by Ronchi from Monza, with assistants Stracquadaini from Seregno and Moscolari from Bergamo. –

See also  Sottil is the new Udinese coach: tough character and innovation, that's who Andrea "the fighter" is

alberto colli franzone

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Zhang Shuai missed the US Open women’s singles...

Matthaus, between the memory of Maradona, the nostalgia...

Seven mainland Chinese will play in the 2022...

Gathering together for the Community Cup to enjoy...

The Curva Nord enjoys a screaming Udinese, the...

Real Madrid Champions League list: Benzer Tyrannosaurus Rex...

Cesana Beach Run for 200, Zanoni beats everyone

Xu Can recovers from injury and will play...

Pogba trains on the pitch. He should be...

It’s not a bad thing for the Knicks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy