Mister Imbriaco had to reinvent the defense at the last minute due to the sudden absences of the Italian and Anzaghi owners “But the final 3-0 speaks for itself”

BINASCO

After the tie on the debut, Virtus Binasco was unable to continue the streak of positive results and yesterday the newly promoted Castello Cantù fell 3-0 in Cantù on the field. A race that started uphill even before the kick-off: on Saturday, in fact, Italian and Anzaghi – both starters in the debut with Gavirate – had a fever and so the coach Gianluca Imbriaco had to reinvent the defense.

The game, however, could have started well: after just 2 ‘indecision between the goalkeeper and the Canturina defense, Dell’Era enters but only in front of the goalkeeper wastes a great opportunity to break the deadlock. Wrong goal and, after a few minutes, goal conceded because in the 8 ‘Cantù passes with Romano and then the Como team also manages to double in the 25’, again with Romano who scores 2-0, also signing his own personal double. Hit twice, Binasco struggled to react and in the second half, despite some attempts to try to shorten the distance, Cantù’s 3-0, scored by Pappalardo, also came on the counterattack.

«The result is clear – admits the Virtus Binasco coach, Gianluca Imbriaco -. I don’t want to find excuses, but undoubtedly losing two players of the importance of Italian and Anzaghi the day before the match was a problem that conditioned us and made us lose that degree of experience that had helped us in the first match against Gavirate. Too bad for some good opportunities that we have had and that we have not been able to realize ».

The first defeat of the season in the league, however, is not a drama. «We are aware that our season will experience ups and downs – concludes Imbriaco -, we suffered a heavy defeat in the result and we will have to be good at managing it. Now we have to roll up our sleeves and start again ». On Sunday Binasco will play at home against Calvairate, who yesterday lost 3-0 to Voghe and had won in Vergiate on their debut.