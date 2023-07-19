Virtus Bologna, agreement incoming with Bryant Dunston?

Virtus Bologna would be close to an agreement with Bryant Dunston.

The center born in 1986 is back from a season averaging 14.2′ in the EuroLeague with 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The player concluded an 8-year experience with Efes with which he won two EuroLeague titles.

I’m told 2 time EL with Champ with Anadolu Effes Bryant Dunston and Virtus Bologna are nearing an agreement. — Moses (@MosesB1) July 19, 2023

