Virtus Bologna and Georgia, for Toko Shengelia a tour de force of 3 games in 4 days
Virtus Bologna and Georgia, for Toko Shengelia a tour de force of 3 games in 4 days

Virtus Bologna and Georgia, for Toko Shengelia a tour de force of 3 games in 4 days

Toko Shengelia has shown her love for the Georgia jersey on several occasions, so it’s no wonder her schedule for the next few days.

Tomorrow the winger will be in Almere for the match between the Netherlands and the Georgian national team, then he will take at his own expense (according to Eurohoops) a private charter to return to Bologna in time for the Euroleague match against Baskonia.

Then off to Tiblisi, where Georgia-Iceland is scheduled for Sunday.

With both teams vying for their respective goals, Shengelia decided to go into a 3-game, 4-day tour de force to leave no stone unturned.

An example to follow.

See also  The defending champion of the Weijia League playoffs was reversed and missed the semi-finals

