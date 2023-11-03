Home » Virtus Bologna challenges Efes in the sixth round of the EuroLeague, 69-62 after 30′
Virtus Bologna challenges Efes in the sixth round of the EuroLeague, 69-62 after 30′

Virtus Bologna challenges Efes in the sixth round of the EuroLeague, 69-62 after 30′

First quarter

The guests started well with triples from Larkin and Beaubois, but the Bianconeri broke the ice with two triples from captain Belinelli and an excellent fight under the boards from Dunston and Shengelia. Efes continues to punish any inattention by the Bianconeri, but the hosts are overflowing in the offensive phase thanks above all to a devastating Toko Shengelia. The Euroleague MVP of the month delights his fans with dunks, assists and rebounds.
The last actions of the first half are not irresistible for Bologna: Lundberg tries to create a couple of shots, but both go out; however, on the other side of the pitch, Efes also did not shine, losing two trivial balls.

Second quarter

In the second half the Turks try to exploit the favorable pairings by inserting Thompson, Larkin and Bryant together on the pitch. Clyburn is good at punishing an Abass who is a little impatient in defense and lacks clarity in the offensive phase.
After the visitors’ maximum lead at 24-33, Jalen Smith charges with a triple. Pajola follows with a great steal on Thompson and Dunston, already at 10 points with 5 rebounds this evening.
Efes doesn’t give up and comes back to attack by clinging to the free throws, 35-43 with 2′ left.

Third fourth

In the second half, Virtus scores an 11-5 run which allows them to put their head back at 52-50.
Segafredo struggled in rebounding, capturing 12 offensive rebounds and for now it seems like the best way to cope with the talent of their individual opponents. The Turks stall in attack and Virtus punish them with tenacity and rebounding, +7 Virtus

