The The power of Bologna clearly yields to Barcelona in the 24th round of Euroleague. At the Segafredo Arena, the black and whites are defeated with the score of 92-75. With this setback Sergio Scariolo’s team slips into classification with an 11-13 record, moving away from the playoff zone. A nightmare partial of 52-22 for the Blaugrana in the two central quarters was fatal. Next week the Euroleague takes a break, reserved for national cups: Virtus is back on the field February 24thwhen it will host the Baskonia. Match to follow on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.
Il Barça starts in high gear and after 7′ double the hosts (9-18), who, however, shorten in the first quarter and go to the first mini break below 17-22. Scariolo does not find the square in attack (33% from the field), the Virtus suffers a crazy run of 0-21 while on the other side Laprovittola, Mirotic and Abrines do terrible with every possession: the Blaugrana thus go to the locker room with a reassuring +20 (27-47). Barça returns to the field with a new deadly break of 18-2 signed Jokubaitis and flies on +36 in the middle of the 3rd quarter. La Virtue reacts d’pride he finally finds some baskets with Jaiteh, but the damage is already done (39-74 in the 30th minute). Belinelli and Mannion try to shake things upproduce a 12-0 run that rekindles the Segafredo Arena, but Barcelona controls the potential comeback and closes the accounts: ends 92-75a tough knockout for Virtus, which moves away from the playoff zone.
Virtus: Jaiteh 14, Lundberg 13, Belinelli 12
Barcelona: Mirotic 17, Abrines 16, Jokubaitis 13
Scariolo: “Late reaction, we have to learn the lesson”
“Barça played a great match. We showed that we don’t want to give up and want to to reactalthough we did it too late. We have to learn from these games to change attitude”.