The The power of Bologna clearly yields to Barcelona in the 24th round of Euroleague . At the Segafredo Arena, the black and whites are defeated with the score of 92-75 . With this setback Sergio Scariolo’s team slips into classification with an 11-13 record, moving away from the playoff zone. A nightmare partial of 52-22 for the Blaugrana in the two central quarters was fatal . Next week the Euroleague takes a break, reserved for national cups: Virtus is back on the field February 24th when it will host the Baskonia . Match to follow on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW .

The breaking latest news of the match

Il Barça starts in high gear and after 7′ double the hosts (9-18), who, however, shorten in the first quarter and go to the first mini break below 17-22. Scariolo does not find the square in attack (33% from the field), the Virtus suffers a crazy run of 0-21 while on the other side Laprovittola, Mirotic and Abrines do terrible with every possession: the Blaugrana thus go to the locker room with a reassuring +20 (27-47). Barça returns to the field with a new deadly break of 18-2 signed Jokubaitis and flies on +36 in the middle of the 3rd quarter. La Virtue reacts d’pride he finally finds some baskets with Jaiteh, but the damage is already done (39-74 in the 30th minute). Belinelli and Mannion try to shake things upproduce a 12-0 run that rekindles the Segafredo Arena, but Barcelona controls the potential comeback and closes the accounts: ends 92-75a tough knockout for Virtus, which moves away from the playoff zone.

Virtus: Jaiteh 14, Lundberg 13, Belinelli 12

Barcelona: Mirotic 17, Abrines 16, Jokubaitis 13