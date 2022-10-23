The most cultured and perhaps the most astute among the Treviso fans, coming out of the PalaDozza, could use a well-known aphorism inserted by Goethe in his work “The pains of young Werther” to comment on the fourth regular season release of Nutribullet. And if for the great German poet the real tragedy was the fire on the farm, it can well be said that remedying twenty-six passive points in Piazza Azzarita against a Virtus in large turnover is not something so irremediable or, indeed, tragic.

If anything, the Bolognese defeat, more than a simple sentence, is something to be taken into account: it must happen and manifest itself, practically as expected. In hindsight, the (sporting) tragedies operated by this TvB are quite different, for example the bad home debut three weeks ago against a Reggio Emilia that has since collected almost only defeats, or having wasted the opportunity to win away to Trento.

To hope to snatch the two points in the basin of the Madison in Bologna, the classic planetary alignment would have been needed, i.e. a combination of the Juventus team in a completely negative evening, excellent ballistic performance of all the Treviso wards, incorrect choices of coach Scariolo in the match plan and satisfaction syndrome by the Vu Nera after the Euroleague week. Needless to say, not even one of the assumptions listed above occurred, paving the way for the obvious knockout.

So here is that the Treviso match lasts five minutes, that is the 9-7 signed by the former Jurkatamm with archery and subsequent error for the potential parity of Sorokas. From there, virtussino break with a 9-0 that deals the first blow to the formation of coach Nicola, in the score and more. The first of a long series, especially in the second half which becomes a huge garbage time useful only for statistics. The Segafredo, despite having returned from the blows of the Cup and with some important absence, is still a team quite superior to Nutribullet. And not only for individuality but rather for choral and orchestrated play: a fact in this regard? The merciless assist calculation that rewards the Black Vu 26-9, with Mannion making fun of both Iroegbu and Zanelli, while in the Treviso home the best passer at the end of the game is Jantunen, whose role and profession should not be exactly that of water carrier.

Simply, even with an immensely stronger opponent than Reggio, Trento and Sassari, there was confirmation of the weaknesses of this TvB which essentially lacks in two roles, those that are defined as cardinals in the game of basketball, that is the famous play-pivot axis. It cannot be a coincidence that the victory against Sassari came without Iroegbu, who is not a play and who if deployed as a playmaker he just can’t trigger his teammates. And it is eloquent how Cooke’s alleged experience does not even serve against longs, perhaps rougher but much more dynamic and vertical, such as Camara and Bako who dominate the area without sweating too much.

If there were adequate economic resources, it would take little to straighten the course of this Treviso. Camara’s loan from Virtus and taking over Nikolic from Sassari at the end of the bimonthly token would be enough to witness a decisive change of pace, technical and tactical. Instead, reality speaks of the need to prepare for Sunday’s trip to Varese against a very combative team for an already important confrontation in terms of salvation. Never as this year the Treviso fan seems condemned to suffer to the end for a salvation that no one will give.