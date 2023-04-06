The The power of Bologna comes out with another defeat from the 33rd round of Euroleague. To the Pavilion Fountain of San Luis, il Valencia passes with the score of 79-68. In a match that didn’t count for the fight for the playoffs, the ‘Black Vu’ held up for 30′, then collapsed in the final period despite the 21 points by Ojeleye. In the standings now Sergio Scariolo’s team slips with a record of 14-19. Abandon playoff hopes too the Ephtwo-time European champion: Ataman’s team yields with the Fenerbahce and exits the fight to enter the top eight. Virtus will close its Euroleague 2022-23 at the Segafredo Arena against‘Olimpia Milano on Thursday 13 April: the match live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.