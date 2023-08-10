Virtus Bologna: will Iffe Lundberg stay in the end?

Iffe Lundberg could remain at Virtus Bologna who at the start of the transfer market had offered him an exit strategy that the player did not accept.

Strengthened by a two-year contract worth 3.5 million euros, gross, signed last summer, Lundberg wants to stay at the VuNere to redeem a disappointing year that ended up in the stands in the decisive stages of the season.

Lundberg is playing very well with Denmark and could eventually stay in Bologna after refusing Galatasaray’s sirens and not taking Hapoel Jerusalem’s offer into consideration.

