Virtus wins in the French away match by overturning the difference between baskets and reaching 11 wins, minus 1 from the playoffs.

First Quarter

Asvel fields Bost, De Colo, Lighty, Kahudi, Fall; while for Virtus there are Hackett, Cordinier, Weems, Shengelia, Jaiteh.

The guests start off as well as in Tuesday’s game and immediately sign a 9-2 run thanks to the excellent start of Kyle Weems. The hosts react with triples by Bost and De Colo who punish the space left by the central pick and rolls and allow the French to put their nose forward on 12-9 with a run of 10-0. The motto of pride of coach Parker’s boys has a short life and after a while Segafredo adjusts some details in defense and then runs on the counterattack, managing to charge the opponents with fouls. The first quarter ends 14-21

Second Quarter

In the second half, Virtus regained some consistency and managed the advantage without too many worries. The cornerstone of the offensive midfield is a very hot Marco Belinelli, who reaches 15 in the first half alone with 3/5 from 2 and 3/4 from 3; for Asvel the only one in double figures is De Colo with 12 points. However, the French didn’t give up and, after being down by even 12 points, they signed a run of 18-8 and came back under. Virtus struggles to defend the athleticism and physicality of the hosts and at the end of the first half the scoreboard reads 35-39.

Third fourth

In the second half the two teams proceed point by point: Virtus finds other solutions besides Belinelli, while Asvel raises the percentages and remains clinging to the match. Cordinier scores an important triple and overall finds good solutions, but it’s not enough to make him take off, who continue to suffer from the physicality of the guests. The third quarter ends 48-55.

bedroom bedroom

In the last fraction, the black v’s return to a double-digit lead at +15 on 48-63 thanks to an 8-0 run signed by the Italian couple Belinelli-Pajola. From here the game continues without many baskets and with many whistles that interrupt the game several times, but little changes because Virtus continues to maintain the advantage and to defend its basket very well. The only flaw are the fouls committed, with which Asvel begins to take advantage of the bonus already 4′ from the end, but they are not decisive for the outcome of the match. Bost continues to fight with the iron (2/8 from 3) and 2′ from the end he is placed on the bench by Parker, where De Colo is already present. Clear sign of surrender by the French, who in the last two minutes try to make up for the difference between goals, but in vain. It ends 64-77.