Alessandro Abbio, glory of Virtus Segafredo Bologna, has his say on the Carlino between Italy and the EuroLeague.

«I think the team has paid its dues with the injuries. Abass was out in the beginning and is knocked out now. Cordinier has been out for almost two months. Then there is the age of Belinelli, who is doing exceptional things. And that of the professor, or rather Teodosic. Maybe I would add a little more physicality and athleticism. And another reliable long-range shooter. What is Baron like for Milan».

«Virtus in the Euroleague? Few stories. Indeed, thanks to its history, Virtus deserves to stay there. I see that the new building will soon be built. The company is doing well. There are bigger and bigger plants. Although it seems to me that in France, between the principality and Villeurbanne…».