Virtus informed about the meeting with the Raptors. Real? Nothing to say

During the press conference on the eve of Virtus Bologna-Happy Casa Brindisi, game-1 of the quarterfinals of the LBA Playoffs, Sergio Scariolo also answered questions about the matches revealed by the press with the Toronto Raptors and Real Madrid.

ABOUT THE FUTURE

“The future? Personally I am very focused on these playoffs. Rarely have I had so much desire to compete and to win even with the great awareness of being in pursuit and we are with all the humility of those who are chasing, therefore we will face the matches one by one: without a doubt we will face each match with maximum concentration and only then think about the next one. When we feel the sensation that it is returning, that we are training well, we must have the awareness in our heads that we cannot fly too high and that difficult times will come. We will face them with class, maturity, experience and above all as a team because that is the fundamental principle».

SUI TORONTO RAPTORS

«I have asked and informed the Company of this interview with the Raptors. The Raptors asked Virtus for permission to hold this match, they arrived yesterday, they left this morning. It was a good chat, almost with friends because I won a title with them: I think things were done correctly and in the light of day. Virtus has certainly given its ok, in the NBA no one would ask this type of question, everyone’s habit of professionalism and ethics is so high. I told my players just today that, on the day of the European final until just before the match, I was following Virtus’ training, sending the corrections to my assistants, so my concentration is at its maximum here, with great desire and motivation”.

SUL REAL MADRID

“I’m not saying anything because there’s nothing to say.”