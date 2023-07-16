Home » Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on 1st October
Sports

Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on 1st October

by admin
Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on 1st October

The Italian Basketball Federation has announced the names of the teams that will play in the new 2023-24 Interregional Serie B championship.

96 clubs, divided into 4 Conferences (North-West, North-East, Central and South) of 24 teams each, in turn divided into two divisions of 12 teams.

In this new tournament the The power of Ragusa was entered in round Hin the company of 9 Sicilian teams.

The regular season will be 22 gamesbetween round trip, starting October 1stuntil the March 3, 2024.

The second phase of the tournament will be based on the clock and will see the participation of 24 teams divided into three series of 8, based on their final placement.

There will be a Play-In Gold to which the teams from 1st to 4th place of the two Divisions will have access, a Play-In Silver for the teams classified from 5th to 8th and a Play-out for the remaining ones from 9th to 12th place.

On the field from 17 March to 28 April 2024 and each team will play 8 games between return legs, against the 4 teams of the opposite Division.

For the Playoffs the date will be May 5 with the last useful date on June 23 next. The first 6 classified of the Play-In Gold and the first 2 classified of the Play-In Silver, will access the playoffs which will be played in the best of 3 matches. Up for grabs promotion to Serie B National.

The losers of the playoff final will play a best-of-3 series against the losers of the final of another Conference and the winner will also be promoted to Serie B Nazionale.

See also  Minnesota Timberwolves, Matteo Spagnolo on the roster for the Summer League

Therefore, 6 places are available in the National championship, the 4 winners of the Playoff tables and the 2 winners from the playoffs among the losers of the playoff finals.

The play-outs will start on May 5th, until May 19th and the last two classified will be relegated directly to Serie C Unica. The third bottom team will play a play-off with the third bottom team of another Conference. The total relegations will be 10.

In the same group: Orlandina Basket, Grottacalda Piazza Armerina, Basket School Messina, Castanea Basket 2010, Released Milazzo, Barcelona Basket, Fortitudo Messina, Cus Catania Basket 2003, Viola Supporter Reggio Calabria Basketball, Bim Bum Basket Rende, Sala Consilina Basketball.

You may also like

Lukaku case, even the Roc Nation agency shocked...

Die 15. Stage of the Tour de France...

Mythos Tour – Videos of the show

Free choice: Football in Spain – Training in...

Manny Machado Hits 300th Career Home Run, Leads...

Current status in the overall ranking

How to wash a down or synthetic sleeping...

Asian Games: 500 athletes from Russia and Belarus

Partizan, confirmed James Nunnally – Sportando

Wimbledon: Alcaraz – Not a guy to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy