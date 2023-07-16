Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on 1st October

The Italian Basketball Federation has announced the names of the teams that will play in the new 2023-24 Interregional Serie B championship.

96 clubs, divided into 4 Conferences (North-West, North-East, Central and South) of 24 teams each, in turn divided into two divisions of 12 teams.

In this new tournament the The power of Ragusa was entered in round Hin the company of 9 Sicilian teams.

The regular season will be 22 gamesbetween round trip, starting October 1stuntil the March 3, 2024.

The second phase of the tournament will be based on the clock and will see the participation of 24 teams divided into three series of 8, based on their final placement.

There will be a Play-In Gold to which the teams from 1st to 4th place of the two Divisions will have access, a Play-In Silver for the teams classified from 5th to 8th and a Play-out for the remaining ones from 9th to 12th place.

On the field from 17 March to 28 April 2024 and each team will play 8 games between return legs, against the 4 teams of the opposite Division.

For the Playoffs the date will be May 5 with the last useful date on June 23 next. The first 6 classified of the Play-In Gold and the first 2 classified of the Play-In Silver, will access the playoffs which will be played in the best of 3 matches. Up for grabs promotion to Serie B National.

The losers of the playoff final will play a best-of-3 series against the losers of the final of another Conference and the winner will also be promoted to Serie B Nazionale.

Therefore, 6 places are available in the National championship, the 4 winners of the Playoff tables and the 2 winners from the playoffs among the losers of the playoff finals.

The play-outs will start on May 5th, until May 19th and the last two classified will be relegated directly to Serie C Unica. The third bottom team will play a play-off with the third bottom team of another Conference. The total relegations will be 10.

In the same group: Orlandina Basket, Grottacalda Piazza Armerina, Basket School Messina, Castanea Basket 2010, Released Milazzo, Barcelona Basket, Fortitudo Messina, Cus Catania Basket 2003, Viola Supporter Reggio Calabria Basketball, Bim Bum Basket Rende, Sala Consilina Basketball.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

