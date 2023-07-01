Virtus Ragusa, the technical guide entrusted to Gianni Recupido

The time has come for choices for Virtus Ragusa.

The first of these dissolves the confidentiality on the championship to be played next season. As is well known, the company, through its president Sabrina Sabbatini, had recently made public the attempt underway to acquire a B di Eccellenza title. There has been and still is a call to the entrepreneurial world to support the ambitious goals that the Ragusa public expects. However, even the technical impediments, which were not easy to resolve, definitively made the company give up the purchase of a national B title. However, we remain faithful to the original project, to the enhancement of our territory (athletes, technical staff, etc.) as has happened in recent years.

Roll up your sleeves, face the next season of B of interregional raising the bar of quality to immediately try the leap to B of Excellence. A year of battles on parquet and in the stands awaits us!

The Ragusa market begins today with the formalization of the technical guide entrusted to Gianni Recupido.

A coach whose history certainly needs no introduction, both in our area and nationally.

Born in Ragusa in 1970, Recupido began his technical experience in the 1990/91 season in the Halley Roma youth team. He returned to Ragusa at the end of the 90s and sat on the bench alongside coach Mangano during the Virtus season in B1. The following year he is one of those who remain impressed in the memory of the Iblea basketball. We are in 1998-’99 Ragusa conquers the historic promotion to A2 and Recupido supports coach Gianni Lambruschi who in the meantime had been entrusted with the leadership of the team.

His contribution to Ragusan basketball affects both the professional sector and the nursery sector.

Since 2012 he has been in charge of the youth sector at Virtus Eirene. He arrives in 2017 the leadership of the first team. The victory of the Italian Cup and two championship finals consecrate the coach’s more than 20-year technical career.

Since last season he has returned to lead the Azzurri’s youth sector, a choice of heart for the colors of this team and dedication to the young people who represent the future of our basketball.

That of the next Serie B championship is therefore yet another love challenge that Gianni Recupido is about to face with the colors of Virtus.

As repeatedly clarified by the company, a journey that certainly would not have stopped, but which has only slowed down. For this reason, a strong signal was given in terms of continuity, dropping one’s “Ragusan ace” and declaring one’s intention to attempt the leap already in this first year.

Together with the coach we are already working on the formation of the roster to ensure the goal that has been set.

Virtus Kleb Ragusa and Basket Club Ragusa, the latter responsible for the youth sector, are also working together to ensure the high profile of the technical guides in the nurseries, so that they maintain the historic quality, the pride of our basketball history.

