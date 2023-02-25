So Sergio Scariolo at the end of the victory of his Virtus Bologna against Baskonia in the Euroleague (transcript by BolognaBasket): “I am very proud for tonight’s match, we were solid from start to finish. We beat a very good team. Everyone has given their contribution, but I mention Abass in particular for what he did in defense and also in attack. I want to thank the fans who supported us despite the disappointment of the Coppa Italia and to my staff who coached the boys very well while I was with the Spanish national team. There was disappointment in Turin, but it wasn’t a failure because we fought until the end. The failures are others. Belinelli had another great game in attack, he had some difficulties in defense, but this is part of the game of strategies where you have to know how to balance the two aspects of the game at different moments in the match. With him and with the addition of Abass we certainly have a good group of Italians even if they are all wingers and I also want to mention Mannion’s excellent performance in the national team. We are not on paper among the top eight of the Euroleague, but getting there would be a dream that would allow us to gain further experience at those levels. The season in Europe is solid because it’s almost March and we’re still in the running for the playoffs despite all the injuries we’ve had. The team is performing almost to its full potential, to do better we must all feel good, in particular we must recover Isaia who is very important for us in both halves. We aim for the playoffs, but I don’t want to deceive anyone, and we have to think about fighting game after game. Abass burned his recovery time, the medical staff was excellent. He is a special boy, he has an uncommon determination, he has a non-trivial fire inside. Let’s hope he always gives us this contribution in defense and maybe even in attack. My future? For me everything that has been talked about does not exist. I’m only thinking about doing well with Virtus, I’m fine in Bologna and I certainly haven’t spoken to anyone.”