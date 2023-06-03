Virtus, Scariolo: “We reach the third final out of three of the season, we owed it to the fans and the owners”

Sergio Scariolo, after having reached the final again, spoke thus immediately after the match: “I want to begin by complimenting Marco Ramondino. Once again his team, his staff showed great professional quality, class and competitiveness. The challenges with Tortona are always difficult where you know you have to give it your all. Having said that, I also have to congratulate my players, the game took a turn for the worse, maybe we gave too much freedom but they really played well in the first half. At the same time we said to each other these days that the match would be long and so it was. This victory allows us to reach the third final out of three in national competitions, we owed it to the fans and properties. I will try to prepare ourselves well for the final act with Milan”.

“Without detracting from the way Bertram played in the first half, you have to be able to be effective in the second half. Obviously we have to improve something like the approach to the match but beating a strong opponent away from home in a comeback is never trivial”.