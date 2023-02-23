The Virtus Segafredo initiative continues in support of Bimbo Tu to help Aron, an 8-month-old boy born with spina bifida.

As happened during the match against Brescia, on the occasion of the match on Sunday 5 March, at 20.00, against Bertram Tortonait will be possible to purchase tickets in the steps at the price of 14.50 euros (plus Vivaticket commission costs) to support theBimbo Tu Associationalongside little Aron.

How to purchase: