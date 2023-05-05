Virtus Segafredo Bologna, sponsorship packages for the Playoffs on ChainOn – Sport Marketing News

In the light of the results achieved by the collaboration between ChainOn e Virtus Segafredo Bologna during the Regular Season, the new sponsorship opportunities aimed also at small/medium-sized enterprises and professional studios that want to be alongside the “Vu Nere” during the #Playoff2023 are now available on the digital marketplace.

The new sponsorship packages are designed to allow companies to experience the hottest and most heartfelt phase of the season as protagonists in the context of the Segafredo Arena, which will be filled with the warmth and passion of 10,000 fans: by purchasing the packages, it will be possible to increase the visibility of the own brand and experience the matches a stone’s throw from the Juventus protagonists with seats in the parterre, but also have access to the hospitality area, and take advantage of other decidedly engaging opportunities.

On www.chainon.it/virtus, all the details of the offers, available in limited numbers and at a competitive price; all of this, concluding a disintermediated and immediate agreement, thanks to the technology on which the platform is based.“We are very happy that a company of the prestige of Virtus Segafredo Bologna has positively evaluated the work done together this year and has decided, on the occasion of the most important moment of the season, to propose a new offer which, thanks to the experiences of the past, will be even closer to the passion of potential Juventus partners” – dice Giovanni Palazzi, CEO of ChainOn – “The packages available on ChianOn are aimed above all at small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers who often think, wrongly, that sponsoring has higher costs and, at the same time, don’t know what and how to buy. With Chainon.it, in a simple way, you can discover the formats for sale, analyze it without pressure and, if you want, negotiate and buy them from your desk, discovering that Virtus Segafredo Bologna, thanks to an unparalleled involvement, is a media at the top of effectiveness”.