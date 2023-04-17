Virtus Uncovered | The fourth episode of the series is online on Virtus TV

the fourth episode of Virtus Uncovered is online on Virtus TV.

At the end of a long and expensive Euroleague season, which ended with the victory in the derby against Milan, the fourth episode of the second season of Virtus Uncovered tells everything that it means for the Juventus club to participate in the top European competition: the organization of air flights and overnight stays, the needs of the players, the work of doctors, physiotherapists and athletic trainers, the working methods of the coaching staff during a European away match.

Team, managers and all those who gravitate around Belinelli and his companions: many behind-the-scenes stories told in this episode, which testify that behind every away game there is the commitment of a vast and united work group even off the pitch.

Watch the full episode below link