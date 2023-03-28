Home Sports Virtus, Weems adjusts the season high against Pesaro
Virtus, Weems adjusts the season high against Pesaro

The confrontation that took place yesterday at the Segafredo Arena between Virtus Bologna and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro on the twenty-third day of Serie A UnipolSai 2022/23 saw the black and white team achieve their seventh consecutive victory in the league thanks to the 88-76 final .

The V Nere, increasingly firmly in first place in the standings with 38 points and a record of 19 wins and 4 losses, took full advantage of the widespread danger of their roster to overcome the team from the Marches under the blows (and baskets) of Gabriel Lundberg, Daniel Hackett (author of his season highs for assists, evaluation and plus / minus) and Semi Ojeleye, all men who were able to close in double figures equal to the best scorer of the evening or Kyle Weems.

He, who averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 assist so far in the first national league, stood out by branding his best scoring performance of the season with 17 total points, fruit, above all, of the seven two-pointers converted out of eight tempting, these are values ​​that the thirty-three-year-old winger from Topeka had never recorded this year in the league.

In the tournament, to be precise, he had not reached such peaks in terms of offensive production since 10 April 2022 when, in the match valid for the twenty-sixth day won 83-65, he scored 18 points against A|X Armani Exchange Milano, also resulting in that circumstance (like Isaia Cordinier and Mouhammadou Jaiteh) the top scorer of the day.

More generally, with that one scored in the last round, the product of Missouri State (sixth scorer of the Black Vs in the league) has reached thirteen double-digit games this year in the first national league and 63 overall in Serie A with the Virtus Bologna tank top, a team with which in October he had already had the satisfaction of crossing the threshold of 1000 points scored globally in the event.

