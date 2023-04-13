Home Sports Virtus wins again, the European derby against Olimpia is still black and white
Virtus wins again, the European derby against Olimpia is still black and white

Virtus wins again, the European derby against Olimpia is still black and white

Virtus narrowly beat Milan after having chased throughout the game and won the European derby on the last day. An abstinence that lasted for 5 games for the hosts and, although the victory is not significant, it brings confidence and a breath of fresh air to the square in view of the season finale. As for the fundamental singles Hackett and Belinelli with 25 and 21 points respectively, while for Milan a Voigtmann with 19 points and Baron with 14 is not enough.

First Quarter

The hosts start strong with 5 points spun by a somewhat inspired Daniel Hackett, while Milan responds with a good start from Voigtmann, who is then forced out for two fouls committed. The rhythms as suspected are not very high and the defenses often leave something to be desired, but the two teams remain in contact making the match enjoyable. At the end of the quarter, Hackett again plays the charge with the second 3-point play, but Datome’s triple on the buzzer restores Olimpia’s full advantage, 22-26.

Second Quarter

In the second half, Olimpia’s first extension arrives on +14 on 25-39: coach Messina’s boys close off the spaces in defense and take advantage of every change in the offensive half of the pitch. Virtus scores 3 points in 6 minutes and even after the time-out they struggle to contain the freshness of Milan.
Then in the last 3′ the ice broke and the black and whites returned to the match attacking the iron and with an unusual verve from Mam Jaiteh, 39-47 in the half.

See also  The presale for Juventus tickets starts but the fans write to the club: "The prices are to be reviewed"

Third fourth

In the second half, Virtus picks up where it left off and with a run of 15-7 returns to join their opponents at 54-54, thanks above all to Hackett and Belinelli, the best offensive ends so far. Olimpia doesn’t let go and responds with Voigtmann and his teammates without ever falling behind, 62-68 at the end of the quarter.

bedroom bedroom

In the last quarter the home team took the lead again driven by a stratospheric Hackett and a proof of pride for the whole team. Now inertia seems to lean towards the black v’s and Milan is no longer able to reconstitute that solidity found in the second quarter, where everything was going in the right direction.
3′ from the end Virtus is over 81-74 and is in total control of the game, in fact from here the balance does not move further and Segafredo wins again with great strength, which despite the little value of the game is still good for the moral. It ends 89-84.

