Virus decimates Vorarlberg team in Türkiye

The Vorarlberg team was massively decimated by a gastrointestinal virus at the Tour of Istanbul (UCI 2.2). After Moran Vermeulen and Dominik Amann, Colin Stüssi, celebrated winner of the Tour of Portugal in August, as well as Lukas Meiler and Lukas Rüegg also had to end the race early on Saturday.

Team Vorarlberg/Gine Loderbauer

At the time of the abandonment, Rüegg was in second place in the overall standings. “These failures are of course very painful, as all chances of making it to the overall ranking are gone. We were the most active team and started the most initiatives. We are all particularly sorry for Rüegg. “He’s in good form and wanted to get back into the attack,” said Vorarlberg sports director Werner Salmen.

“But it can happen so quickly. Nevertheless, we can complain too much. We haven’t had too many serious crashes or serious failures this season. “That is not a given in this often very risky sport,” Salmen continued. Jon Knolle finished the third stage over 132 kilometers to Beykoz as the team’s best rider in tenth place. The tour ends on Sunday in Sultanhamet (93 km).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

