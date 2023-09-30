Home » Virus decimates Vorarlberg team in Türkiye
Sports

Virus decimates Vorarlberg team in Türkiye

by admin
Virus decimates Vorarlberg team in Türkiye

The Vorarlberg team was massively decimated by a gastrointestinal virus at the Tour of Istanbul (UCI 2.2). After Moran Vermeulen and Dominik Amann, Colin Stüssi, celebrated winner of the Tour of Portugal in August, as well as Lukas Meiler and Lukas Rüegg also had to end the race early on Saturday.

Team Vorarlberg/Gine Loderbauer

At the time of the abandonment, Rüegg was in second place in the overall standings. “These failures are of course very painful, as all chances of making it to the overall ranking are gone. We were the most active team and started the most initiatives. We are all particularly sorry for Rüegg. “He’s in good form and wanted to get back into the attack,” said Vorarlberg sports director Werner Salmen.

“But it can happen so quickly. Nevertheless, we can complain too much. We haven’t had too many serious crashes or serious failures this season. “That is not a given in this often very risky sport,” Salmen continued. Jon Knolle finished the third stage over 132 kilometers to Beykoz as the team’s best rider in tenth place. The tour ends on Sunday in Sultanhamet (93 km).

See also  Yang Jian regroups and continues to realize his dream_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Gerrit Cole’s Stellar Performance and Batting Skills Shine...

Ons Jabeur claims Ningbo Open title with dominant...

Marlins Rally in Eighth Inning to Secure Postseason...

in 2016 they were the champion and the...

Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone, authorized to...

Ronald González Speaks Out on Workplace Harassment and...

Silas Bolden has 2 TDs to help No....

Chinese Gymnast Zhang Jin Crowned Champion in Women’s...

Sparta is on the lookout for a hitman,...

Baltimore Orioles Look to Maintain Dominance at Home...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy