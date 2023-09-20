Home » Visa problems for Marquez before race in India
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is one of several riders whose travel plans for this weekend’s Indian Grand Prix were thrown into disarray by visa issues.

“Flight delayed due to lack of visa for #IndiaGP. So we’re going to pedal for a while,” the Honda rider wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself cycling. Several Moto3 riders are also waiting for their visas for the Delhi race.

Local organizers said they were working “around the clock” to ensure visas arrived quickly. “We regret the unforeseen delays in issuing visas,” it said in a statement late Tuesday evening.

“We are pleased to announce that most of the visas have already been processed and many more will arrive shortly.” Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) goes into the 13th race of the season with a lead of 36 points over Jorge Martin (Ducati).

