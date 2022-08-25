VISH

Great desire and determination at Vischese’s first seasonal training session, which took place last Monday, 22 August, at 7.30 pm at the pitch in front of Stefano Acotto in Vische.

The lower Canavese team then continued their pre-season preparation yesterday evening, Tuesday 23rd, again at 7.30 pm, but in Montalenghe, where the entire pre-season will take place. Last Monday both the coach Giancarlo Cavaliere and the new sporting director Lorenzo Blanchietti were absent, both for personal reasons, while they have already played the first session of the 2022/2023 season with the new jersey Genzano, Pentimalli, Gallo Marchiando and Pentimalli who, with the rest of the group, trained under the orders of the new second-in-command coach: Maurizio Tardivo, until last year a player, central defender, right in the ranks of Vischese. Another new entry in Vischese at the staff level concerns the role of masseur, with the former Quincitava Nuccio Alessi who will follow the team once a week and every Sunday.

Moving on to the work done on the pitch, in the first two days the focus was on physical preparation to try to put gas in the engine, while tonight, Wednesday 24 August, at 19.30 there will already be the first friendly test, in Albiano d ‘ Ivrea against Ivrea.

The president Armando Ghiglione, who followed step by step the first step of his creature, in the inaugural speech to the team said: «We want to have a good championship, but first of all compared to last season we hope not to have so many injuries anymore. As for an analysis of the championship, last year I said that the three teams that would arrive on the podium would be Ceversama, Junior Pontestura and Gattinara, the first two teams came first and second respectively, while Gattinara won the Cup. Piedmont. This year – continues Ghiglione – I say Banchette Ivrea, Virtus Vercelli and Santhià ».

Friendly chapter. After the test with Ivrea, Vischese on Sunday 28 th triangular in memory of the former player of the low Canavese Ettore Rege with Quincitava and Vallorco. –