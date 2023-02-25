news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – “It must be considered that rates (of the ECB, ed.) rose by 300 basis points, but starting from negative levels. In real terms (i.e. net of inflation, ed.), rates I’m now around zero so, frankly, there’s no cause for concern.”



Thus the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio VIsco, in an interview by the G20 in Bangalore. Visco added that at the ECB meeting in March “although it has already been indicated that we could raise by 50 basis points, we still have to decide on the basis of the information available: it really is a process meeting after meeting”. (HANDLE).

