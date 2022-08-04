PAVIA

The month of July closed with other important market movements in the amateur football sector.

In Promotion Viscontea Pavese has hired the 27-year-old defender Simone Petricciuolo coming from the Milanese of Atletico Cvs. Before this adventure in the Lombard promotion, the Neapolitan player, who grew up in the nursery of Bari and Rome, played in Savoia (D), Avellino (B) and Casertana (C) and again at San Marzano.

In the first category, Frigirola Pavia, always waiting to understand if we can open a window for the repechage in the Promotion, has concluded the purchase of the attacking midfielder Mattia Romano, taken from the Milanese Academy. The young forward arrives on loan from Audax Travacò at Athletic Pavia, always in first place Lorenzo Albertarioclass of 2001. The Certosa of the technician Roberto Colombo also moves into the Second category: the new signings are Federico Scotti from Frigirola, Dennis Callipo from the Real Torre, Alex Callipo from Casarile, Francesco Nugnes from Bereguardo, Edoardo Farao from the Siziano Lanterna ed Edward Pedone from Victoria MMVIII. The midfielder arrives at the Rondine Belgioioso, newly promoted in the second category Christian Armettain Promotion last season.

The Rivanazzanese (First category) supports the staff with two young prospects, coming from Vogherese: the defender Gabriele Giarratanaborn in 2003, and the forward Francesco Rolandi, born in 2002, last championship protagonist of an eight season with the regional junior Voghe, with whom he scored 22 goals. In the second category, the Viqueria brings the defender home Abla Airoud, fresh from the experience at Bressana (Promotion); to reinforce the team from Voghera, they also arrive Alex Giardinaformer Lungavilla striker and two young men, the defender Mattia Provasiex Casalnoceto, and the winger Alessio Scaramuzzinoreleased from the juniores of Salicevallestaffora.

Very active Castelletto (Terza), which strengthens the staff with a group of players leaving Montebello, who has retired from the football scene for next season; the twins arrive in black and green shirts Alessandro e David Maiocchithe defenders Gabriele Galuzzi e Davide Marriott and the attacker Federico Carpi. Another former Montebello, the forward Tommaso Pelagallihe joined the Clastidium, which also closed for the midfielder Matteo Zoccola, also arriving from Montebello. Casei has agreed with Matteo Castini, midfielder taken from Sale. Varzi strengthens the defensive department with the addition of Carlo Brandolini, leaving the Montebello. –