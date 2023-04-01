When it comes to maintaining good health and optimizing performance, proper nutrition is essential. Vitamins play a vital role in a wide range of bodily functions, including energy metabolism, immune function, muscle growth and repair. For people who train and play sports, getting enough vitamins is especially important to support athletic performance and overall health.

Vitamins and sports: which ones are needed and in what doses

Ecco some of the most important vitamins for those who play sports and for active people, their minimum daily intake, their main sources and what happens in case of low intake:

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for bone health and muscle function. Helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are important for building and maintaining strong bones. Vitamin D also plays a role in regulating muscle function and reducing inflammation. The recommended daily dose for most people is 600-800 IU per dayalthough some experts recommend higher intakes for athletes.

The best sources of vitamin D are sunlight and fortified foods like milk, cereal, and orange juice. A vitamin D deficiency can lead to decreased bone density, an increased risk of stress fractures, decreased muscle function, and increased muscle weakness. Find out more by also reading why vitamin D improves our sports performance.

B vitamins

The B vitamins, including thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pyridoxine (B6) and cobalamin (B12), play a key role in energy metabolismimportant for sports performance. They help convert food into fuel that the body can use for energy. The recommended daily dose for most adults is as follows:

Thiamine (B1): 1.1-1.2 mg per day

Riboflavin (B2): 1,1-1,3 mg al giorno

Niacin (B3): 14-16 mg per day

Pyridoxine (B6): 1.3-1.7 mg per day

Cobalamin (B12): 2.4 mcg per day

The best sources of vitamins B are whole grains, dairy products, meat, fish and legumes. A deficiency in B vitamins can impair energy metabolism, resulting in decreased endurance, poor exercise performance, fatigue, weakness, and poor muscle coordination. In particular, you may be interested in knowing why vitamin B12 is important in sporting activity.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a antioxidant that helps reduce muscle damage and promote muscle recovery. It also plays a role in collagen synthesis, which is important for healthy joints, tendons, and ligaments. There recommended daily dose for most adults is 75-90 mg per dayalthough some experts recommend higher intakes for athletes.

The best sources of vitamin C are citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwis, peppers and broccoli. A vitamin C deficiency can compromise immune function, increase the risk of infection and disease, and lead to muscle weakness, fatigue, and poor exercise performance.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress and reduce muscle damage. It also plays a role in immune function and blood clotting. There recommended daily dose for most adults is 15 mg per day, although some experts recommend higher intakes for athletes. The best sources of vitamin E are nuts, seeds, vegetable oils and green leafy vegetables. A vitamin E deficiency can increase the risk of oxidative stress and muscle damage, impair muscle function and recovery, and lead to increased muscle weakness and poor exercise performance.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision, immune function, and bone health. It also plays a role in muscle growth and repair. There recommended daily dose for most adults is 700-900 mcg RAE (retinol activity equivalents) per day for women and men, respectively. The best sources of vitamin A are foods of animal origin, such as liver, eggs and dairy products, and those of plant origin, such as sweet potatoes, carrots and green leafy vegetables. A vitamin A deficiency can impair immune function, impair vision, increase the risk of bone fractures, and reduce muscle growth and repair.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getting sufficient amounts of vitamins is important for maintaining good health and optimizing athletic performance. A balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods is the best way to ensure adequate vitamin intake. In case of low intake, vitamin deficiencies can have negative effects on sports performance and general health. If individuals are unable to meet their vitamin needs from diet alone, they may consider taking supplements under the guidance of a health care professional or sports nutritionist.

Photo on Steve Buissinne and Pixabay

