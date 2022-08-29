Avezzano

However, a decimated Equa Team wins three Italian time trial titles on the first day of the Italian handbike and para-cycling championships which will end today in Avezzano, the capital of Marsica. For the team from Santa Cristina, Ana Maria Vitelaru won the tricolor jersey in the handbike as expected in the WH5 category and Giovanni Achenza in the MH4, while Rita Cuccuru finished second in the WH3. In para-cycling Claudia Cretti in the WC4 category won the Italian flag, while the tandem made up of the visually impaired Maurizio Romeo and the guide Paolo Simion finished in second place, as did Andrea Tarlao in the MC5 category and climbed to the third step. of the podium Andrea Casadei in the MC2 category. The route was completely city of 6.5 kilometers, to be completed several times, common to all categories with departure of each individual competitor from Piazza della Repubblica and arrival in the same location where the Town Hall is also located (which houses the district and logistics organization).

“I’m sorry because the big names in our team got sick at the last moment and were forced to give up the trip – explains Ercole Spada, president of Team Equa who followed the team in Avezzano – surely between Fabrizio Cornegliani and Paolo Cecchetto we would have won two more jerseys and Luisa Pasini was also having a good time. The only drawback that organizing the Italian championship after only two weeks from the end of the world championship which, among other things, was held in Canada, was a gamble, because the best gave everything for that event. However, we cannot complain, because we are at the end of a long and tight season and we have won three tricolor time trial jerseys, as well as many podium finishes. My athletes were squeezed in this first day, now we are focusing on the online test, where we could also increase the number of Italian champion jerseys that we could bring to the Santa Cristina headquarters. “Today is the highlight of the two days of the Italian championships. , in which the maximum density of the races is concentrated, always divided by categories, starting between 8.30 and 17 about in Piazza della Repubblica and on a 6.5 km ring with a difference in height of 70 meters per lap to be tackled several times depending on the category. –