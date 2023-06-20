Vitík: The title is a relief, not satisfaction. I heard something after the error in the derby

Vitík makes no secret of the fact that he would one day like to head to the Italian Serie A, for example. But now he is mainly concerned with the Euro and the start of the new year, where he will fight with Sparta for the basic group of the Champions League, in which he would be tempted by a double-header with Real Madrid. “If I want to play big football, I have to be mentally prepared,” realizes the young man who took his first football steps in Králové Dvór.

You have been in Sparta since you were 14 years old. What does winning the title mean to you?

I’ve thought about it a lot and it sure is a relief. I still don’t feel like I’ve realized what an achievement this is for the club and myself. Maybe in a few years, which is even better. If I were satisfied with the title, it would be a mistake.

I have been in the A-team for three years and it was unpleasant to hear that Slavia and Pilsen are better, that you have not won the title for nine years and similar talk. The motivation was even greater and I’m glad it worked.

What sentence do you hear most often from coach Brian Priske?

The coach is generally very human and knows how to communicate with us. He repeated that together we can achieve a lot, that the team comes first and everyone belongs to it. Even those who don’t play that much, people from the implementation team and others. He emphasized to me to believe in myself and keep working the same way.

Martin Vitík and Lukáš Haraslín from Sparta Praha celebrate winning the championship with the fans.

Is he already the most important coach in your career?

Hundred percent. For me, it is completely different to have a foreign coach. We are all very happy, we have moved on. Of course, it’s easy to talk now that we won the title, but even though I didn’t play much at the beginning, I felt that Priske was interested in me and wanted to have me ready physically and mentally.

How long did it take for the club to get used to the new approach of the Danish implementation team?

There was no problem in our heads to readjust, but we had to hold on. I’m talking about small details, coolness came to each player later. Then everything settled down and we rolled.

What did you personally have to work on the most?

We worked a lot defensively, Priske raised me about aggressiveness and we are working on the passing game. I think I’m a constructive stopper and playing with the ball is not a problem for me. But it’s all about experience, assistant Lars Friis and I deal with a lot of positions so that I don’t close myself off. The main thing is to believe in yourself. Even when something went wrong, for example after a big mistake in the autumn derby, the coach behaved great towards me. Sure, he said it wasn’t good, but otherwise he held me and I felt he still believed in me. I immediately repaid the trust.

Have you noticed progress in your self-confidence?

If I want to play big football, I have to be ready. I think I’ve come a long way in these things. I heard something after the October derby. However, I believe in myself and I don’t just let things put me down.

The debacle at Slavia and the subsequent win in Pilsen kind of broke the season for Sparta. Did you also start during this period?

I think I’ve been booted before. I made a mistake that even the best defenders in the world make. It was stupid that she came in the most watched match in the Czech Republic. I’ll be hearing about it for a long time. Many people said at the time that it was clear about the master, but it was not. For example, Igoh Ogbu from Slavia is an excellent stopper, but he also made a short-cut against us in the extension, which already decided the title.

Over time, the entire year turned in a positive direction. You also received an invitation to the senior national team.

Right after Slavia, we had sharper training sessions. Everyone stepped into it, the fights were sometimes over the edge. We were all exhausted, a healthy aggressiveness was introduced. Suddenly, after eleven years, we won in Pilsen, it was something unreal for us. As I say, it’s easy to talk about now, but really, everything was underfoot then. It’s worse when you fail.

What did the beginnings of your career in Králové Dvór give you?

My dad trained me until I was thirteen, he took me individually, he was very strict and demanding of me. I have acquired discipline, hard work is inherent to me. I really enjoyed playing in Králové Dvór.

When did your transformation into a hitter come?

Only in the U15 category at Sparta. Until then, I played on the wing, in the middle of the reserve and in the attack. Dad put me where I was needed. I didn’t mind the balloon. Over time, I pulled out and didn’t have such acceleration, body coordination was worse. Coach Kopáňko came to me and asked if I wanted to play in the attack or as a stopper.

Martin Vitík from Sparta Prague during the match with AC Milan.

An unusual choice.

He put me in the attack, but I didn’t have many balls there. I don’t like to play with my back to the goal. So I didn’t have much fun there and chose a stopper. I’m happy now, I enjoy defending and being on the ball at the same time.

Your role models are Pavel Nedvěd and especially Cristiano Ronaldo. What should a footballer take from the Portuguese?

We know he’s got talent, but I took his mentality and attitude from him. He was not satisfied with anything, even at his age he wants to prove more and more. It’s unbelievable, I have a lot of respect for him. However, I mainly do what suits me. It’s not like I’m copying anyone. When I see something somewhere, I discuss it with the fitness trainers, for example. With Ronaldo, it was mainly about setting the head.

And which stopper would you like to play next to?

Virgil van Dijk comes to mind. He plays with composure, even if at times it looks like he has the match on the line. The stopper is all about experience, which he clearly has. I would love to play alongside him.

What attracted you to the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan?

As I say, I’m interested in the mindset. I saw the Netflix series The Last Dance and I was blown away by what people are capable of doing to be the best.

It wasn’t a problem for him to throw all day at the basket and grind. We all have talent, but the best stand out because they have something extra. I will mention again the mental attitude and in general the fact that they really give a lot to the sport.

It’s also all about self-reflection. Are you very strict with yourself?

Somewhere I used to be too much that I hurt myself. But I can work with it now.

When things don’t go well, do you want to vent, or do you prefer peace and solitude?

Most of the time I’m pretty closed in on myself, I like my inner peace. But we often discuss things with our partner. Sometimes football is too much and I like to turn it off.

Your friend Ester Bendová is a representative in athletics. Does it help that you are both elite athletes?

She is very important to me and I think vice versa. When we fail, we know how to walk in such situations. Such moments are always uncomfortable, but we support each other. I am very grateful for her.

He runs the 100 and 400 meter hurdles. Would you beat her?

I think every boy should outrun a girl in a sprint. Or so Ester tells me, that we should be faster. So I’m talking about a classic sprint, I would have to run without obstacles (laughs). I’ve never tried these, maybe sometimes. When the season ends for us footballers and begins for athletes, we can’t play with time quite so much.

You once shared on Twitter three years ago a list of the greatest talents, in which I myself appeared. Do you follow the leaderboards often?

Yeah, I don’t even remember that anymore. I probably wouldn’t share the ranking now. I’m not exactly the type of football player who would regularly watch such things. But if I see something like that, of course I will appreciate it.

What do you want to do at the U21 Euros?

We know who we have in the group. Both England and Germany are big teams, favorites to win. However, you can play with everyone. It will be about us, the truth lies on the pitch. The nearest goal is promotion from the group.

You start with England on Thursday, is it a big advantage that you also ran into them in the qualifiers?

The big difference was already visible between the match at their place and then at home. The second time, we got a bit of a feel for them. However, they are great footballers, they have Premier League experience.

Do you take the championship as a chance to prove yourself?

I won’t lie, it’s part of the whole tournament. Individuals always come out of working well for a team.

Martin Vitík (left) from Sparta and Lorenzo Colombo from AC Milan

Would you be most attracted to Italy?

I would definitely like Serie A for the initial transfer. I like AC Milan very much, I like the culture of the club. But I probably wouldn’t turn down an offer from Inter (laughs). In addition, against AC Milan, I made my debut in the Europa League for Sparta in the starting line-up in December 2020. It was fantastic to play against them. Even though it was nothing, for me it is one of the biggest matches of my career so far. Great experience, I was 17.

In autumn, Sparta will certainly play in the basic group of one of the European cups. Do you have a dream opponent that you would like to face?

Probably Real Madrid. I wonder what it would be like to step into the Santiago Bernabéu. To play in the Champions League would be wonderful, even if we have a difficult journey ahead of us in the form of two rivals.

Is last year’s Pilsen campaign an inspiration for you?

Something like this is always important for Czech football. Plzeň was a great success and we would like to build on it. Sparta was in the Champions League for the last time in the 2005/2006 season.

Do you mind having a season with almost no time off?

I take it as part of football and our careers. The EURO is big for a tournament I’m looking forward to. The time off will be long depending on how we finish. So it is true that the less rest, the better. Sometimes it suits a person more that he is still under a burden. And of course everything is easier when things are going well. We have the title and I don’t mind being with the national team right away. We survived the celebrations, they were long and great. We created moments that we will remember for the rest of our lives.

The issue of financial literacy is often addressed among professional athletes. Are you saving or spending?

I’m reasonable about it. I save money, but when I like something, I make myself happy. I set goals for which I would like something.

For example, a start in the A-team representation, of course a title. But I don’t want to say exactly what I will reward myself with. Just what I like.

