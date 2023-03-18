Compared to Friday, Koblízek moved into the Kometa lineup instead of Šalé, and the coaches changed the composition of the third and fourth attacks. But the start of the match belonged to the home team, already in the first minute Furcha checked the center of the elite Vítkovic Krieger formation.

Twice after that, Lakatoš made his way into promising chances, but he didn’t succeed either. The closest to the first goal was Mueller in the 9th minute, who did not end up in the scratched goal only because of a foul by Okála. However, the home team did not use the subsequent power play.

Brno did not dare to attack until later, but Stezek covered the shots of Holland and Ščotka without any problems.

At the beginning of the second part, both teams played a shortened numerical advantage, but were unable to score. Vítkovice were more active and gradually created an overwhelming advantage, so Furch was the central character of the duel. The Brno goalkeeper was tested several times by Bukarts, he did not even succeed in a goal chance after Mikuš’s pass in the 33rd minute.

In the 38th minute, the packed Ostravar arena was frozen by Horký, who, after Holík’s assist, hit a beautiful shot under the crossbar.

Raskob was close to equalizing after a few seconds of the third period, but he only hit the post. In the continuing action, Holland was also able to catch Furch. Subsequently, the ice started to sparkle a little more, everything was started by a collision between Stezka and Raskob, who had been pushed by Pospíšil before. See also Koblasa, the author of the hat trick, praised that Vary did not throw away the timeout. He did not notice the brawl in the stands

In the middle of the final 20 minutes, the Komety players could have gained more peace of mind with their sticks in the power play, they played five against three for 19 seconds, but they did not add the second goal. In the end, however, the guests did not have to be sorry and they increased the win during the power play. First Flek hit the empty net and 25 seconds later Strömberg.