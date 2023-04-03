The Vítkovic floorball players won the fourth semi-final of the super league in Prague over Bohemians after a great turnaround 6:5 in overtime and they are only one victory away from advancing to the super final. The situation is similar in the semi-finals of the women’s extra league, the players of the champion FBC Ostrava and the winners of the regular part Vítkovice also lead 3:1 in the matches. The reigning champions won the match point thanks to a 5:4 home win over Chodov after separate raids. Vítkovice won in Prague over Tatran Střešovice 7:4. The fifth matches are played on Wednesday at the Chodova and Vítkovice fields. The winner of the regular part of the men’s extra league Tatran Střešovice beat Mladá Boleslav 5:4 on the pitch and the series continues at 2:2 on Wednesday in Prague.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

