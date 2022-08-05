Rome, 5 August 2022 – The actor Vito Annicchiarico is dead. The interpreter of little Marcello, son of Anna Magnani in Rome Open City , he passed away at the age of 88. The news of his disappearance was given by Annichiarico’s nephew on the actor’s Facebook profile. In 2016 he had won the special prize at the Nastri d’Argento: “Shooting Rome Open City – he said on that occasion – was for me like going from rags to riches, on the set the necessary was never lacking, I found myself very well, I always went around everywhere. Where I lived, however, there was no well-being “.

The famous scene of the death of Magnani, “the most moving”, had “upset him. I thought that Magnani was really dying and I was stuck: I didn’t want to shoot it anymore”.

After Rossellini’s masterpiece film, Annichiarico, born in Grottaglie in 1934, had shot, again alongside Magnani, in Abbasso la miseria! (1945) and in Down with wealth! (1946). Vittorio De Sica then wanted him for the role of Coretti in the film Cuore (1948), based on the novel by Edmondo De Amicis. After a magazine show again with Aldo Fabrizi and Magnani, he had worked in the theater with Aroldo Tieri and Carlo Ninchi for Man, the Beast and the Virtue. In 2005 and 2011 he took part in two documentaries that revisit the places and events of Rome open city: I Sons of Rome Open City, by Laura Muscardin, and You are here by Francesco Mattera.