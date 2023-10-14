Vittoria Bussi, hour record. The first female cyclist over 50 km/h – breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

In Mexico record for Vittoria Bussi who covers the distance of 50.267 km in 60 minutes, her result matches that of Ganna among the males

Roman, 36 years old, pure mathematician with a doctorate at Oxford but also a professional cyclist, Vittoria Bussi is the first female cyclist in the world to have exceeded 50 kilometers in the hour on a cycling track. Her attempt succeeded on Friday night in Italy, in the high altitude velodrome of Aguascalientes in Mexico.

Bussi covered the distance of 50.267 km in 60 minutes, surpassing the old record of the Dutchman Van Dijk who had clocked 49.254. In 2018 Bussi had already set the record by exceeding the 48 km limit. Her record matches that of Filippo Ganna among the males and Bussi arrived at the 50 km barrier forty years after Francesco Moser.

