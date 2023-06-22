Vittoria For Women Tour, the sporting event created to raise awareness on the theme of cancer prevention – Sport Marketing News

Integer has designed and created for Victory Insurance il “Vittoria For Women Tour” – 6 stages from the north to the south of the country – in the setting of Italian Beach Rugby Trophyorganized by the Italian Rugby Federation, to raise awareness on the issue of female cancer prevention.

At each stage of the roadshow, which will start on June 24th from Marina di Ardea (RM) and will end on July 30th in Torre San Giovanni (LE), there will be one “MirrorBus”, information and prevention center used as a medical room for a free breast examination managed by the Mirror of Italy Foundation – philanthropic organization which aims to provide immediate help to those in need in Italy and abroad.

An event dedicated to prevention that will also include music, with the official RTL radio of the Tour, and sport. Adults and children, supported by expert players, will have the opportunity to learn rugby techniques. The pink oval ball is the protagonist, which will symbolically become the value to be protected up to the goal. Manuela Furlanhistoric captain of the Italian women’s rugby team, is testimonial of the project on the occasion of the Italian Beach Rugby Trophy.

“This initiative represents the essence of the work carried out by Vittoria Assicurazioni, from its foundation to today, which is summed up in the phrase ‘those who protect themselves protect others.’ – he declares Luciano Chillemi, Head of Institutional Communication and Customer Care of Vittoria Assicurazioni – Inspired by the social role it plays and by the important Community that revolves around it, the Company has always worked to strengthen the feeling of inclusion which is expressed in active participation and mutual solidarity. Hence the creation of this tour for and with women, supported by the great ideals of the Specchio d’Italia Foundation and the FIR which blend perfectly with the values ​​that have distinguished Vittoria for over 100 years such as safety, seriousness and attention to the community and teamwork”.

Per Manuela Furlan: “The stages of Beach Rugby are first of all a great party, a moment of meeting for the rugby community on the most suggestive beaches of our country. The beach is a very powerful tool for making our game known to an ever new and different public, bringing the oval ball from one end of the country to the other throughout the summer. The choice of FIR and Vittoria Assicurazioni to link some of the stages to such an important commitment as that of the Specchio d’Italia Foundation adds value to our Trophy and to the will of our entire movement to actively contribute to society, raising awareness among us women, but not only us, to the importance of cancer prevention”.