A “media” runner

In short, a revolution: from an interviewee he turned into an interviewer, showing off a language property that allows him to converse with journalists and intellectuals whom Zavoli invites after each stage to increase interest around the Giro d’Italia: Gianni Brera, Mario Soldiers, Pierpaolo Pasolini, Indro Montanelli. It was Montanelli himself, impressed by Vittorio’s talents, who urged him to write about cycling. “Adorni, you have to write for Il Giornale,” thundered the great editor into the telephone. “Doctor, I’m not a journalist, I don’t have a diploma, I don’t know if I’m capable…” replied the Emilian champion. «You don’t even talk about it, I heard it on television, you have the stuff, better than many of my colleagues…».

Adorni, born in San Lazzaro Parmense on 14 December 1937, knew how to be with everyone: with the humble, and with important people. His approach was always the same: familiar, friendly, never opinionated. He also became a friend of Romano Prodi after taking part in the 20 km Reggio Emilia-Casina uphill time trial in 1955. Adorni arrives first, the future prime minister instead seventh. Their paths, fortunately for both, will divide, but always remain very close friends.

The relationship with Anquetil

A forerunner, Adorni, who, after his cycling career, will have the opportunity to refine himself as a second voice alongside Adriano De Zan. In addition, Vittorio had another quality that helps on TV: he was a handsome man, tall, blond, with blue eyes, who was liked by women. He was breezy, ironic. Let’s say that he was on a par with Jacques Anquetil, the Norman champion who in France, with his class and his way of behaving, had raised the level of elegance in cycling. In fact, the two understood and esteemed each other. «It is not clear whether the bicycle was invented for Anquetil or if Anquetil was born to ride a bicycle», Adorni said when he spoke of the French champion, also famous for his refined gastronomic tastes (oysters and champagne in particular) which he could afford thanks to an extraordinary physique, even during racing.

Look alike, catch on, says the proverb. And in fact, even if they battled each other in the race, Adorni and Anquetil brought a breath of renewal to cycling. Sport no longer only for hard workers, but also for modern runners more in tune with a society that had moved from the countryside to cities and factories. Adorni is a bit like the class leader of a group of young rampants: Felice Gimondi, Gianni Motta, Michele Dancelli, Franco Bitossi, Vito Taccone, Dino Zandegù, Italo Zilioli. Soon, in 1968, Eddy Merckx will also arrive, the Belgian champion who has already won a World Cup and two Sanremos.

A leader on the run

Vittorio, leader at Faema, acts as his mother hen, leading him to win the 1968 Giro. «Adorni was like an older brother to me. He taught me everything: I was good, but he made me understand the importance of tactics in stage races. He told me to wait for the right moment, that he would signal me when it was time. He explained to me how to manage the effort. In the stage of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo he was the one who told me when I should have taken the shot. I was pounding…Trust me, he told me, you’ll win the Giro in Lavaredo. He always had the right advice. I owe him a lot.”