He’s gone too. In his Parma, at the age of 85, Vittorio Adorni, one of the greats in Italian cycling, died on Christmas Eve. He was the oldest winner of the Giro d’Italia alive, a record that the Forlì Ercole Bardini electric train had left him a few weeks ago, another farewell in this end of 2022 to be forgotten for the two wheels.

Adorni won sixty races in 9 years of professionalism from 1961 to 1970, the seasons of the explosion of Eddy Merckx and Felice Gimondi. Curiously he was teammate and mentor of both, a fine record for this champion, who in addition to great races, the 1965 Giro and the 1968 world championship (we will come back to this) and numerous placings in the classics (a second place in the Sanremo and 4 at Liège Bastogne Liège), was the first cycling champion and landed in the world of entertainment and entertainment. In short, if Bartali and Coppi limited themselves to that legendary appearance at the Musichiere, Adorni did more by becoming a historic commentator and even sent by Sergio Zavoli in the “Trial to the stage” and also the unforgotten sidekick for years and years of Adriano’s Rai commentary DeZan.

Until the outbreak of Covid, that is until the 2019 Giro, then, he was an inevitable traveling companion at the Giro d’Italia, a permanent presence at the stage headquarters where he delighted everyone every day with unmissable anecdotes. A giant leaves, who had begun training before and after his job as a worker at Barilla until one day the great Pietro surprised him arriving at the company still wearing his racing outfit.

“I’ve been training,” Adorni humbly said to the great pasta industrialist. “Then train, you will pay me back over time”. And he did. To the sound of victories and elegance. The history of cycling in that decade proceeded with big names, races and feats and Adorni accompanied it. He won the 1965 Giro, with memorable, and now unthinkable, gaps in second and third, over eleven minutes to Italo Zilioli and almost thirteen to a young Felice Gimondi who rode with him in the legendary Salvarani.

Here then is the first anecdote. The story is known, Felice, who passed away in August three years ago, shouldn’t have gone to the Tour after the podium in the Giro. He was called to the departure of the orphaned Grande Boucle for that year of Anquetil, in extremis. The great Jacques himself had a worry: not letting the hated Raymond Poulidor win the race.

“So he asked the big favorites – Adorni told us in an unmissable curtain at the Giro a few years ago – to beat Poulidor and when I was forced to raise the white flag, feeling worried, I reassured him by saying that the young Gimondi would take care of winning the Tour” . The ending of the story is enjoyable.

“At the end of the Tour Jacques found a way to track me down in a restaurant in Paris where I was with my wife and to thank me”. It was another era. It was the era of Eddy Merckx’s breakthrough into the world of two wheels, very popular at the time. Pluri-champion and winner of classics, the Belgian fell into the Giro for the first time in the Faema jersey in 1968 to also assault the Grand Tours.

Who was the captain? Naturally the “old” Adorni. “After one of the first stages – here’s another anecdote, a milestone in the history of cycling _I felt a bit of confusion in the hotel, I saw the group of Belgians with Merckx merry in the hotel having revelry. I called Eddy aside and took him back to the room. “Do you want to win the Giro?” That’s not how it is done.

Then, of course, he didn’t listen much to me when I told him not to always attack and save energy, but he was the greatest of all,” Vittorio said. And his World Championship at Imola? Dominant, surprisingly.

The story of that pact with his wife Vitaliana in that torrid (not only for the temperatures) summer of ’68 in Italy is hilarious. “Separate rooms and abstinence from sex until the World Cup,” he told us. Mrs. Vitaliana got over it, he plunged on her bike for thousands of kilometers of training. Until the World Cup, where the favorite was Gimondi and certainly not Vittorio da Parma.

Instead, he came up with a master trick, a break into which he slipped right away and ninety kilometers of solitary runway until the arrival at the racetrack with now unthinkable gaps, characteristic of his two most beautiful victories, over his rivals: 9’50 to Van Springel and over 10′ to Dancelli.

Gimondi’s Salvarani had built many buses to take the workers to see Felice’s victory because everyone was convinced that he would win. That escape was almost like being in a stadium, people were screaming in the stands, then in the end I realized that they had turned over Gimondi’s signs and had written: W Adorni», he recounts in his autobiography “Il Volo dell’Airone – Vita e impresa of a champion”, written in 2021.

And again: «After the awards I went home, but on the road to Parma I was stuck in San Lazzaro. When I managed to get going again I realized that a light was missing: some fans had taken it… I found the house full of people. At one point they told me that Pietro Barilla was there, I had worked for Barilla years before.

I went downstairs and there he was with his three children, they had brought a magnum of Dom Perignon which we all drank together. Simple things… I went to sleep late, but even if I hadn’t slept it would have been the same: I had won the world championship! I stuck the rainbow jersey in front of the wardrobe so when we finally went to bed my wife and I could look at it». With a smile, a big smile right at the Giro d’Italia a few years ago, he revealed to us that the night in front of the rainbow jersey “was a quiet night. I had waited so long to hug my wife again that…”

Two years ago, thanks to Davide Cassani, the post-lockdown World Cup returned to those Emilian roads precisely in the memory of that feat, the French Alaphilippe won, with a breakaway in the final. Even little Cassani was brought in by his father at the time to support Gimondi and he found himself cheering on the great Vittorio. That after the “Processo alla Tappa” he even found himself doing the TV host on the second network of the quiz program “Ciao Mamma” with Liana Orfei “. He told anecdotes and anecdotes with a smile of that adventure behind the cameras. Which at the time intrigued him and at times embarrassed him.

Appreciated sports director at the beginning of the 1960s at Salvarani and Bianchi, Adorni, however, for his composure and preparation stood out above all alongside Adriano De Zan in the chronicles of cycling races. Calm, competent, never excited commentator. Here too, given what is happening on TV today also in the cycling world, a rare gem, an example. A giant.

Who, in the years when the pink caravan approached Friuli and Carnia, smiled at us and spread his arms. “No, on Zoncolan I would have struggled a lot, I don’t envy the riders who have to do it”. Always with a smile on her lips and that irony in the background. Goodbye Victor. As Norma, Gimondi’s daughter wrote on social media. “Hi Vittorio, say hello to dad”.